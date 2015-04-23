Conservatives Blame California's Drought on Environmentalists

The idea of an environmentalist-created drought isn’t Fiorina’s invention, nor is it a new talking point. It has existed in some form or another since at least 1991, when Congress passed the Central Valley Improvement Act. That law mandated a minimum amount of water to flow to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The only thing the drought has done is “raise the volume of protests,” Gleick said.

The amended 1973 Endangered Species Act gave environmentalists their legal tools to fight overuse of water, helping them block subsidies for new dams, which block salmon migration, and reservoirs, which drain water from their environment. House Republicans have tried at least three times in three years to divert resources away from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency responsible for protecting the smelt. Ideally, conservatives hope to suspend entire portions of the popular act to pump water to farms without restriction.

Congressional attempts to roll back environmental legislation are unlikely to make it past President Barack Obama’s desk, no matter how often they try. Even so, the environment is already taking a backseat to other priorities in thirsty California. In normal years, half of the water is left to replenish the environment—the rest goes to agriculture industry and cities. Except these are not normal years, and less water than ever is left to the environment. The State Water Control Board has already waived wildlife standards to allow more than 1.2 million acre-feet meant for the environment to go to agriculture and urban uses. In the middle of the drought, the board dispensed five times as much water rights as it had water. On top of that, more water is disappearing from the delta than should be, leaving officials to wonder whether farmers are taking more than their legal share.

Americans have built up a massive water infrastructure by looking at supply—how to move water from wet regions to dry by building dams and aqueducts to divert water for human consumption. In California’s case, that has meant building more than 1,400 dams to steer the water melting out of the Sierra Nevada mountains. To Democrats, environmentalists, and water policy experts, the drought has forced a hard reckoning with this approach, as California's agriculture and residential sectors increasingly look at ways to reduce demand—by recycling water, replacing thirsty lawns with drought-friendly landscapes, and using water-efficient crops and irrigation. Meanwhile Republicans advocate building more empty water storage.

At times environmentalists haven’t been so reliable. They’ve blamed the 70 million gallons of water used for fracking and the bottled water industry for wasting water, when both count for a miniscule amount, obscuring the actual impact by talking about “millions of gallons” of water use. (One acre-foot is equal to 325,851 gallons.) In fact, the impressive 70 million gallons of water used for fracking converts to just 214 acre-feet, a proverbial drop when compared to 34 million acre-feet used in agriculture. “When someone talks about millions of gallons, it's because they don’t want to talk about hundreds of acre-feet,” Obegi said.

The reality is human activities of all types have cost California. The state has never had a water policy befitting its limited supply. You can see that in the agriculture sector, which drinks 80 percent of the water California dedicates to human use. Farmers who were there first can tap a plentiful, cheap supply, forcing only newer-comers to be economical. Urban use is responsible for the other 20 percent of human water use.

Climate change will only add to these woes in the West. By mid-century, the current four-year drought will seem inconsequential compared to California’s expected 30-year megadroughts, a genuinely manmade disaster. If we continue in the coming years to use water irresponsibly and pollute indefinitely, soon enough we won’t have any fish left to blame.