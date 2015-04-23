Conservatives Blame California's Drought on Environmentalists

Congressional attempts to roll back environmental legislation are unlikely to make it past President Barack Obama’s desk, no matter how often they try. Even so, the environment is already taking a backseat to other priorities in thirsty California. In normal years, half of the water is left to replenish the environment—the rest goes to agriculture industry and cities. Except these are not normal years, and less water than ever is left to the environment. The State Water Control Board has already waived wildlife standards to allow more than 1.2 million acre-feet meant for the environment to go to agriculture and urban uses. In the middle of the drought, the board dispensed five times as much water rights as it had water. On top of that, more water is disappearing from the delta than should be, leaving officials to wonder whether farmers are taking more than their legal share.

Americans have built up a massive water infrastructure by looking at supply—how to move water from wet regions to dry by building dams and aqueducts to divert water for human consumption. In California’s case, that has meant building more than 1,400 dams to steer the water melting out of the Sierra Nevada mountains. To Democrats, environmentalists, and water policy experts, the drought has forced a hard reckoning with this approach, as California's agriculture and residential sectors increasingly look at ways to reduce demand—by recycling water, replacing thirsty lawns with drought-friendly landscapes, and using water-efficient crops and irrigation. Meanwhile Republicans advocate building more empty water storage.

At times environmentalists haven’t been so reliable. They’ve blamed the 70 million gallons of water used for fracking and the bottled water industry for wasting water, when both count for a miniscule amount, obscuring the actual impact by talking about “millions of gallons” of water use. (One acre-foot is equal to 325,851 gallons.) In fact, the impressive 70 million gallons of water used for fracking converts to just 214 acre-feet, a proverbial drop when compared to 34 million acre-feet used in agriculture. “When someone talks about millions of gallons, it's because they don’t want to talk about hundreds of acre-feet,” Obegi said.