Your Uber Driver Could Be Packing Heat, and You Wouldn't Know It

Uber is standing by the driver’s right to carry a weapon while working. Uber spokeswoman Jen Mullin told NBC Chicago that she had “had no comment on the driver’s actions other than to say the company requires all its drivers to abide by local, state, and federal laws pertaining to transporting firearms in vehicles.” (In 2013, Illinois became the last state in the country to pass a concealed carry law.) Mullin later told me in an email that Uber is “not commenting further on this incident in Chicago.”

Lyft has a decidedly different policy. A spokeswoman directed me to the company’s Weapons Policy page, which states that the company has a “strict ‘no weapons’ policy.” “This means that if any driver or passenger possesses a weapon in a Lyft vehicle, regardless of whether possession is legal where they are, they will be removed from the platform,” reads the page. Lyft reserves the right to judge “what constitutes a ‘weapon,’” and the company says it made the decision “from a community perspective.” “It’s hard to know what someone else is or isn’t comfortable with. The mere presence of a weapon might make another community member distressed.”

Uber and Lyft's differing positions on armed drivers align with the image each company projects.