How to Change a Climate Denier's Mind: Feed Them More Bad Science

Every person probably knows a friend or relative who buys the persistent lies that the climate is really cooling, or it's probably due to natural cycles, or the science models are wrong, or there's no reliable data. Even the casually informed reader might sometimes struggle with a response: For every website devoted to knocking these distortions down, there is another advancing bad science. Maybe it's time to teach the public about climate science using a different approach.

The University of Queensland in Australia is offering a seven-week, free online course, "Making Sense of Climate Science Denial," to deflate deniers' favorite arguments. Course coordinator John Cook says the curriculum is unique in that it draws on psychological research to expose denier arguments as scientific fallacies. Cook, a climate communications fellow of the University of Queensland Global Change Institute, is putting into practice his own research on the psychology of denial, with the help of 75 expert lecturers participating in the course.