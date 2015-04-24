All Black Lives Matter

West readily embraced the racial status quo when he defended Bill Cosby’s heartless assaults on the black poor in his infamous “pound cake” speech and his subsequent “blame the poor tours” conducted in black America. When the creator of “Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids” assailed the black English of young folk and implored them to speak “correct” English, West was there to pat him on the back. “Bill Cosby’s gallant attempt to correct the attitudes and actions of young people is significant,” West argued. “Young people must become more multilingual.” Never mind the valiant attempts of Oakland, California educators to implement Black English to foster the literacy of black youth. And never mind Cosby’s harsh attacks on young blacks as “dirty laundry,” and his cruel indifference to poverty, crime, deteriorating schools, stagnating wages, dramatic shifts in the economy, downsizing of jobs, chronic unemployment and capital flight, factors I underscored in my book Is Bill Cosby Right? Or Has the Black Middle Class Lost Its Mind? West found in Cosby a fellow traveler eager to indict black behavior as the crux of black suffering. West said that Cosby “is speaking out of great compassion and trying to get folk to get on the right track, ‘cause we’ve got some brothers and sisters who are not doing the right things. … He is trying to speak honestly and freely and lovingly, and I think that’s a very positive thing.” So positive that West believed that Cosby had earned the right to demean poor blacks because of his philanthropy to black colleges. One gets the feeling that philanthocrats who foster social change and shape political agendas through their wealth don’t bug West as much as oligarchs or plutocrats. It is clear that West often shifts views and judgments and inconsistently adheres to principles he dogmatically urges on others.

It makes perfect sense for a black leftist to challenge Obama’s rightward drift into what West termed “a Wall Street presidency, a drone presidency, a national security presidency” where crooked executives and torturers go unpunished. Some took me to task for not explicating the array of West’s political activities. However, my essay wasn’t a political profile but a piece of writing rooted in research and reflection with a strong point of view. I leave the breadth and depth of West’s political activities to his advocates or biographers. My interests were far more specific: probing the vituperation that clouds West’s political stances no matter their variety or virtue. I aimed to challenge the wisdom and decency—two concepts that mean a great deal to West—of conducting campaigns of vitriol in the name of social prophecy.

The white left is mad at Obama too, but neither Michael Moore nor Roger Hodge resorts to the epithets that mar West’s analysis. And it isn’t as if West cannot be civil and gracious when disagreeing with a colleague—at least not his white ones. When Obama was first elected, West said he was under the “impression that [Obama] might bring in the voices of brother Joseph Stiglitz and brother Paul Krugman” to get the country on good economic footing. But “brother” Krugman wrote last year a rousing defense of Obama, admitting that, unlike other liberals in 2008 who were “wildly enthusiastic” about the candidate, he was “skeptical.” Now he argues that Obama “faces trash talk left, right and center—literally—and doesn’t deserve it” and “has emerged as one of the most consequential and, yes, successful presidents in American history.” West claimed Krugman is “wrong” because he’s “a dyed-in-the-wool, genuine, progressive liberal. He’s not a leftist.” West simply throws down the “lefter-than-thou” card and offers gentle rebuke to his friend instead of vicious ad hominem attacks. West is far more feral with his erstwhile black comrades: After Obama confronted West at the 2010 convention of the National Urban League, West said later that “I wanted to slap him on the side of his head.” The history of black bodies being unjustly assaulted makes such violent fantasies troubling, even more so in light of the epidemic of unarmed black folk dying at the hands of the police.

That epidemic has made some question the release of my essay as the plague of black death spreads. It’s good to remember there’s rarely a convenient or ideal time to engage messy, complicated issues, although it’s hardly impossible to address more than one issue at a time. On the Friday before my essay on West published, I published an op-ed for the New York Times on the killing of Walter Scott in South Carolina by North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, arguing that the lived experience of race for blacks often feels like terror, whether it’s the fast terror of police killings or the slow terror of unmerited school expulsions. Some have suggested that we should only deal with police brutality and the killing of black folk. But most of us are used to grappling at the same time with competing, or even parallel, interests, and there’s little fear that critical attention will be diverted from the most pressing matters at hand. The healthy and humane treatment of human beings, although far more pressing in the case of the police and black masses, links the argument I made about respecting one’s opponents to the movement for the recognition of the value of black life.

It was curious to read and hear the concern that my essay was racially divisive, that black folk should come together under the banner of racial unity—something West himself warned against long ago as one of the “pitfalls of racial reasoning.” The hunger for unity can’t submerge the real differences that separate us nor silence the demand for just treatment in the group. Those who stood by while West savaged the reputations of many good folk in the name of righteous indignation have fomented unnecessary division and have reaped the harvest of unmitigated viciousness. It tells on us morally as a people that there was no preemptive hue and cry against the tongue-lashings West routinely delivered before the publication of my essay. Why was there no concerted effort to pull West aside in love and warn him against the detriment of fulminating against his opponents with little regard for the toll it might impose, or for the bad example it might set? (Although one needn’t worry, as some have stated, that it would be horrible for aspiring black scholars and others to witness the call to account of someone who may have gone off the rails.) The conditions that made my essay necessary might just as easily have been removed by taking West to task for his bad behavior.

One thing should be clear, however: We must show each other the kind of love and regard we are hungry for, even if that love is tough, though it can never be unjust or destructive. I join Cornel West in the call to focus on the issues that truly matter—including police murders, poverty and mass incarceration—but starting with how we struggle together to achieve a just and equal society by treating each other the same way we want the broader society to treat us. Anything less mocks the belief that all black lives matter.