All Black Lives Matter

Why this magazine, many have asked, even those who tended to agree with my vigorous criticism? The New Republic has had a horrible reputation for publishing racist work that insults and stereotypes black life. My worries about racist legacies haven’t kept me from teaching at major American universities either, so I usually stay and fight the good fight. Why not publish in, say, Ebony or Essence magazines, two venerable black publishing institutions? My essay is not quite in their wheelhouse; neither magazine, where I’ve published quite frequently, is geared to the philosophical meditation on prophetic vocation, scholarly craft and writerly art—or the sharp polemics—that I offer in my essay. I can’t remember the last essay at the length I wrote appearing in either publication. As for The New Republic’s checkered racial past, no one made that argument more forcefully than, well, The New Republic. It performed its own racial autopsy and did what I’d like to see more white institutions, brands, and entities do: own up to their racist past, navigate past guilty racial catharsis, and broaden their intellectual horizons by seriously engaging the ideas and identities of black folk and other people of color. The reborn New Republic is pushing forth with its history at its back and the digital future looming before it, all while preserving its pedigree as a place for serious thought. I welcome the opportunity to offer my reflections between its covers.

But it is the fact that I published my thoughts about the tragic missteps of a brilliant black thinker at all that has a lot of folks upset. Why not simply call up West and resolve our differences? West and I have talked on occasion, though admittedly not in a long time given his bitter denunciations of me and others in the media spotlight. But our differences aren’t merely personal; West’s diatribes and unprincipled attacks hamper the quest for truth and damage the debate—even if one agrees with the substance of his arguments. One might ask, why not sign off on West’s views even if they happen to be harsh and vicious when there is agreement about some of his claims? Because in black culture, and surely beyond, how one says what one says communicates moral intent beyond the words spoken. The means to justice are just as important as the ends pursued. If, for instance, I can’t see, and insist, on Obama’s humanity, as I criticize his actions, then I undermine every claim I make under the banner of #BlackLivesMatter. If all black lives don’t matter, then no black lives matter. West himself said that we “must have an unconditional commitment to try to keep track of the humanity of each and every person to give us the courage to love, serve, and sacrifice.” Using hateful language to describe or decry former comrades is a failure to observe West’s own principle. These issues cannot be resolved in private; they are stubbornly public matters that demand public debate on page or stage. Interestingly, many of the same folks who are upset about my public grappling with West’s behavior are or have been silent about the nasty things he said and did in public to touch things off. Regarding the administering of discipline to children in public, the old folk in the black communities I lived in say: “Where you did it is where you get it.” I’m not advocating corporal punishment or suggesting I want to spank West. What I am saying is that West’s verbal brutalities, and the glaring contradictions that suffocated his moral and intellectual authority as he hurled invective at other public figures, cried out for a public response. I offered the best and most comprehensive response I could give.

Many have wondered if my essay was a hit job on West. Hardly. West's defenders (and even West himself) are doing him a disservice by saying this is just about personalities. West’s past work merits the honor of treating him as an important thinker—which he is. And if West is a major thinker, then devoting 10,000 words to a sustained and informed critique isn't a waste of time—it's the type of careful, critical engagement that someone of West's stature merits and needs. Neither is this about protecting the president from rigorous criticism. I’ve been consistently critical of Obama. Just a few months after his first inauguration in 2009, I said to radio host Davey D—in words that left-wing Black Agenda Report, my perennial critic, labeled as “scathing words of criticism”—that we “are so grateful for having a black person in the office we don’t demand anything of him,” and that “I expect the president of the United States to address issues of race.” I argued that Obama has “fallen short and we must hold him accountable.” In 2010, on MSNBC, the network that West claims is besieged by “the rent-a-Negro phenomenon,” I argued, “I think that we should push the president. This president runs from race like a black man runs from a cop.”