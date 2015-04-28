Deal With It

But there's more to her success than that, and it may hold the key to bridging the partisan divides that have paralyzed Washington.

The gridlock on Capitol Hill in recent years has led some pundits to bemoan the lack of collegiality in Congress and wax nostalgic about the days when senators Ted Kennedy and Orrin Hatch would supposedly cut deals in cigar-filled backrooms. But back then, there was significant ideological overlap between the parties. That's not true today. A growing body of research confirms that polarization has not been exaggerated; it's the prime cause of diminished dealmaking. While some politicians have used this polarization to rail against the opposing party and raise their political profile, others have focused instead on finding the few areas ripe for compromise. Perhaps no one in the Democratic Party has been better at that than Patty Murray.

At the end of February, legislation to protect human trafficking victims passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and seemed destined for the president’s desk. But when it came to the floor in early March, Senate Democrats filibustered it, objecting to a provision that would prevent money in a new victims' fund from being used for abortions. This provision, Democrats argued, was an expansion of the so-called Hyde Amendment, a provion that prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars for abortions and is commonly attached as a rider to bills. (The fund comes from fines levied against trafficking offenders.) In retaliation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on Obama’s nominee to replace Attorney General Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch.