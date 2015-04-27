America Has Not Reached a Transgender Tipping Point

For that reality, according to statistics provided by the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force's largest survey on the transgender community, is not just sobering, but downright depressing. Sawyer touched upon this in her interview, referring to the high suicide rates among the transgender population and the lack of workplace protection in all but a few handful of states. This barely scratches the surface of the struggles that the vast majority of transgender people face: 90 percent of those surveyed reported experiencing harassment, mistreatment or discrimination on the job, and 47 percent said they were fired, not hired or denied a promotion because of being transgender or gender non-conforming. Nineteen percent have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives. Transgender youth in grades K-12 reported alarming rates of harassment (78 percent), physical assault (35 percent) and sexual violence (12 percent). For transgender people of color, poverty rates over eight times the national average; HIV infection rates are over 20 percent, compared to 2.4 percent for the general black population; and almost half have attempted suicide.

And yet, these statistics shouldn't surprise us once we examine the abysmal state of transgender rights in America. The majority of states in the United States do not have laws prohibiting discrimination in employment based on gender identity/expression, nor do they have anti-bullying or anti-discrimination laws to protect students, or hate crime laws specifically designed to protect people in this class. Only eight states provide any form of transition-related insurance, while 20 states still have “unclear or burdensome” requirements for transgender people to change their identities. And if that's not enough, several states have recently attempted to pass laws requiring individuals to use bathrooms based on their “biological birth” gender.

This is not to say that highlighting these positive steps is wrong. The tendency for media outlets to celebrate these moments is admirable; one hopes that they will inspire those who are transgender and suffering to see change on the horizon and empower them to be part of that change. But much as racism hardly ended with the election of Obama, transphobia is not going away anytime soon. In fact, it's rearing its ugly head so often that we need to remind ourselves to place this week's positive news in the greater context of the struggle for transgender acceptance and dignity. For every Laverne Cox, there are still far too many Leelah Alcorns.