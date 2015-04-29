Why the Lethal Injection Drug Debated by the Supreme Court Today Is Unconstitutional

The significant difference between the procedure approved by the Court in Baze and the protocol currently facing scrutiny is the first drug. In the old procedure, Kentucky first administered a barbiturate, sodium thiopental, to produce a “deep comalike unconsciousness,” thereby preventing the terror and extreme pain that would otherwise be caused by the subsequent drugs. Barbiturates, when used correctly, induce a deep general anesthesia in which patients do not feel pain. The Court in Baze acknowledged that, without a “proper dose of [the barbiturate] that would render the prisoner unconscious,” the protocol would be unconstitutional. But the Court found that Kentucky’s procedure included adequate safeguards to ensure delivery of a proper dose of the sodium thiopental and therefore upheld the procedure.

Unlike barbiturates, benzodiazepines do not induce deep general anesthesia. For this reason, Oklahoma’s use of midazolam creates an intolerable risk that prisoners will not be sufficiently anesthetized to withstand the pain caused by the rest of the process. Similar to the procedure described in Baze, a member of Oklahoma’s execution team examines the prisoner to determine unconsciousness following administration of midazolam. But that safeguard is inadequate when using midazolam as the first drug. The searing pain from the potassium chloride is far more stimulating than the check for unconsciousness, so although the prisoner appears to be “asleep,” the effects of potassium chloride are sufficiently noxious to break through the midazolam-induced sedation.

Yet the prisoner’s experience will be invisible. After the paralyzing drug has been administered, the prisoner will be incapable of demonstrating the extreme pain caused by potassium chloride. He will appear serene. The harm goes unrecognized, and the protocol goes unchanged, putting future prisoners at risk.