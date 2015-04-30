Is John Roberts Drifting Left?

And last week, in Rodriguez v. United States, Roberts joined with the Court’s more liberal members and Justice Antonin Scalia in an important Fourth Amendment case, holding that the police may not extend a traffic stop to conduct a dog sniff absent independent reasonable suspicion. This isn’t the first time Roberts has cast a vote for more robust Fourth Amendment protections—last term, he wrote a significant opinion that generally prohibits warrantless cell phone searches following arrest—but there was little reason to expect his vote here. By my count, Roberts has cast his vote for the government in just under 85 percent of the Fourth Amendment cases the Court’s decided during his tenure.

Earlier this term, Roberts offered another surprising opinion when he, alone among the conservatives on the Court, joined an opinion with the Court’s more liberal justices that provided employment protections to pregnant workers. In that case, the Court held that employers will generally need to provide accommodation to pregnant workers unless the employers can show a “legitimate, nondiscriminatory” reason for doing so, and that the simple fact that such accommodations might be expensive or inconvenient is not a sufficient explanation. (Justice Samuel Alito agreed with the majority’s outcome, but not their reasoning.) This, too, was a big deal and a major surprise from John Roberts, whose record on women’s rights has not been good. Indeed, in cases such as Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which held that a female plaintiff could not bring her claim of pay discrimination, and Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, which limited the reach of the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate, Roberts had often cast a critical fifth vote to limit reproductive freedom and to support employers over their female employees.

To be sure, Roberts remains an exceptionally conservative Justice, casting votes in favor of conservative outcomes far more often than not. But increasingly in recent years, he has voted with the Court’s more liberal members or has differentiated himself from the Court’s other conservatives. The most famous example is his vote to uphold the individual mandate of the ACA in 2012, but there are many others. Consider, for example, cases involving the environment. In Roberts’s first eight years as Chief Justice, in major environmental law cases that divided the Court, Roberts cast vote after vote against environmental protection, weakening critical environmental laws passed by Congress. But last year, the Court heard two important environmental law cases, and Roberts voted to uphold significant environmental protections in both. It’s impossible to say what accounts for this trend, or whether it will continue. Perhaps as his tenth anniversary as Chief Justice approaches, Roberts has become more sensitive to his legacy and wants to honor, at least at times, his oft-repeated claim that the Justices decide cases based on the law, not their policy or political preferences.