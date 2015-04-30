If this seems like idiosyncratic anxiety or needless overcorrection, consider that Freddie Gray’s fateful encounter with Baltimore City police officers began, according to multiple police accounts, with eye contact. Gray, 25, locked eyes with at least one of the three bicycle cops patrolling Gilmor Homes, where he lived, and in what was probably less than five seconds, decisions were made. Freddie ran. The cops pursued. Video footage shows him wailing, limp-legged and apprehended, moments later. By then, three other officers had joined the arrest.

Michael Davey, an attorney for the six officers involved, defended their actions to CNN by citing a Supreme Court ruling that “police have the legal ability to pursue you” if “you flee from the police unprovoked.” Apparently, he doesn’t consider eye contact provocation. I imagine that’s because he’s never tensed up at the sight of law enforcement, never worried about what will happen if an officer concludes you’ve looked at him a beat too long or recognizes you from an old mug shot, never felt the kind of fear of appearing suspicious that compels a person to run.

“He’s running from the police. Why? Because he knows they’re going to lock him up,” Jayne Miller, an investigative reporter for Baltimore’s local news station WBAL, told The Washington Post: That’s why. They look at him. Make eye contact. 'Oh, there’s Freddie.' You know, there was a time in policing that they would go up to Freddie and say, 'Hey, Freddie! Get off the corner.' They wouldn’t chase him down and lock him up.”