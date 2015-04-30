For the past year, the three Giant Food supermarkets in my Baltimore neighborhood have had a uniformed police officer posted at the entrance and exit doors. It’s the lowest-stakes encounter I could possibly have with law enforcement, but I still tense up whenever I step through the doors and prepare to walk past the cop on duty inside. Will the cop suspect me of something? I usually respond to that tension in one of two ways: ignore the cop altogether or look him in the eye.

When I decide to make eye contact, my glance is furtive. If the officer seems amenable to a cordial greeting, I may say a very formal hello. If he smiles and returns that hello, I’ll offer a quick grin. If he doesn’t smile or even speak, opting instead to give an almost imperceptible head-nod, I walk briskly by. On the way out, I don’t look in his direction again.

If this seems like idiosyncratic anxiety or needless overcorrection, consider that Freddie Gray’s fateful encounter with Baltimore City police officers began, according to multiple police accounts, with eye contact. Gray, 25, locked eyes with at least one of the three bicycle cops patrolling Gilmor Homes, where he lived, and in what was probably less than five seconds, decisions were made. Freddie ran. The cops pursued. Video footage shows him wailing, limp-legged and apprehended, moments later. By then, three other officers had joined the arrest.

Michael Davey, an attorney for the six officers involved, defended their actions to CNN by citing a Supreme Court ruling that “police have the legal ability to pursue you” if “you flee from the police unprovoked.” Apparently, he doesn’t consider eye contact provocation. I imagine that’s because he’s never tensed up at the sight of law enforcement, never worried about what will happen if an officer concludes you’ve looked at him a beat too long or recognizes you from an old mug shot, never felt the kind of fear of appearing suspicious that compels a person to run.