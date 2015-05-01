What happened this morning is rare. According to new research reported on by Talking Points Memo last August:

There were 31 arrests of non-federal sworn law enforcement officers for a murder or non-negligent homicide committed with a firearm while on duty from 2005 to 2011. That would equal a little more than four per year… Over the same period, according to the FBI, the number of justifiable homicides committed by law enforcement officers with a firearm was 2,706, or about 385 per year.

In this case, there was only footage of Gray’s arrest and nothing from inside the van, where he suffered a nearly complete severing of his spine and crushing of his voice box. Someone in the Baltimore Police Department even leaked a document to the Washington Post Wednesday with some faulty testimony that would have had us believe Gray caused those injuries himself.

Though accountability is scarce, cases like Freddie Gray’s are not. “Rough rides”—in which suspects lie facedown, in handcuffs, in the back of a police van—are part of an epidemic of police abuse that are not as frequently mentioned as, say, beatings at traffic stops or killings in broad daylight. This morning, Mosby finally shed some light upon the “rough ride” Gray was given in the police car. (It’s worth remembering here that this began when Gray made eye contact with a cop and ran, neither of which are illegal. The switchblade he was carrying, Mosby said, was legal and wasn’t even known to the police until after his arrest.) This information, just like the future prosecutions, is an important element in the accountability that she represents.

Too often we look at the culture of American policing and seek to address its root causes. We theorize about getting police to better “understand” the communities they police, and we get lost in discussions about cops shaking hands and learning the names of the black kids in their precincts. We get sidetracked trying to prove how human we are to those who so often dehumanize us, when the first priority is to get them to stop killing us. We say “stop killing us” in so many ways in oratory, with marches, or even sometimes with a brick or bottle. We know they hear us, but given that they have this level of job security, what real motivation does the police have to act?

What matters is when people like Mosby listen and prosecute offenders when they commit illegal acts. The most effective way to get cops who abuse to stop making illegal arrests and to stop abusing and killing us, I’d argue, is to make them truly scared of the possibility of not being cops anymore.