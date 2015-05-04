On Sunday night, Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon, announced his candidacy for president, joining a GOP field that is getting more crowded by the day (Carly Fiorina announced her campaign Monday and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will do so Tuesday). He's a longshot, but not because his views differ much from his fellow Republicans'.

Carson burst onto the conservative scene two years ago with a scathing speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in which he denounced Obamacare—while President Barack Obama sat directly beside him. The next day, the Wall Street Journal published an editorial titled “Ben Carson for President.”

But Carson didn’t just harp on the president’s health care law in his 2013 speech. He also called for a flat tax, citing the Bible as his inspiration. "What we need to do is come up with something simple. And when I pick up my Bible, you know what I see? I see the fairest individual in the universe, God, and he's given us a system. It's called a tithe,” Carson said. "We don't necessarily have to do 10 percent but it's the principle.… So there must be something inherently fair about proportionality. You make $10 billion, you put in a billion. You make $10 you put in one.” He also called for eliminating tax loopholes, and has called for eliminating the IRS.

To be fair to Carson, he wasn’t putting forward a white paper or a fully formed policy proposal. But he’s not the only Republican presidential candidate who has suggested moving to a flat tax. Last week at the Weekly Standard, Stephen Moore, the chief economist at Heritage Foundation and one a leading flat tax proponents, touted the flat tax’s comeback.