As I waited outside the Stardust Diner at Broadway and 51st Street, the New Yorker in me rebelled inwardly at the idea of boarding a tour bus in the city I live. I imagined hastily donning a sandwich board reading “I AM NOT A TOURIST” for all excursions off the bus, to absolve myself of the guilt of clogging the sidewalks with a passel of slow-walkers and snapshot-takers. But the panic soon passed, and I settled into the rhythm of revisiting Manhattan, where I had lived for my first four years in New York, in stereoscopic perspective, simultaneously visible out of our windows and on our screens.

We drove through Columbus Circle, where Travis Bickle attended a political rally and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man rampaged through the streets, up Central Park West, past where Sandy Dennis’ Ohioan visitor bellowed, “We surrender! New York, you win!” in The Out-of-Towners, and over to Lincoln Center, where Gene Wilder’s Leo Bloom stood on a fountain in The Producers and shouted, “I want everything I’ve ever seen in the movies!”

The rest of the tour passed in a similar haze of movie references and personal reminiscences, the city I learned about from the movies overlapping with mundane memories. There was the spot where Harry and Sally bought their Christmas tree, next door to the apartment I had once spent a morning and most of an afternoon waiting impatiently for a friend’s couch to be delivered; there was Verdi Square, where Al Pacino shot up in The Panic in Needle Park, adjacent to the diner where my friend Reuben and I had gone on a double date on a trip to the city as college students.

For many if not most New Yorkers, New York is a dream we encounter in the movies before we make it the place we live. We see New York, and then we see ourselves in New York. New Yorkers are romantics about the city in part because the movies taught them to romanticize it. “Seeing New York in the movies is what made me want to live in Manhattan one day,” TCM host Robert Osborne, who grew up in Washington State, says during the recorded introduction to the tour. But the juxtaposition of the filmed Manhattan on our televisions and the Manhattan of today out our windows only heightened the sense of unreality.

To watch Manhattan in the movies of the 1950s and 1960s is to glimpse a grubbier Manhattan, now vanished and replaced by its ritzier doppelganger. The low-slung buildings where Judy Holliday’s Gladys Glover imagined her name on a giant billboard in George Cukor’s It Should Happen to You have now made way for the towering Time Warner Center. The territory belonging to the Jets and Sharks on the Upper West Side was torn down to build Lincoln Center; in fact, the city paused their imminent demolition to allow Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ crew to film. The Emerald Inn from Billy Wilder’s The Apartment, where Jack Lemmon’s C.C. Baxter and Shirley MacLaine’s Fran Kubelik drown their sorrows, is now a Kate Spade store, with a slinky red sleeveless dress on display in the window. The movies had always given us a partially imaginary Manhattan; now, the most imaginary Manhattan of all seemed to be the one constructed of cement and steel.