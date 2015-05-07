When eye-witness footage of a police officer shooting Walter Scott in the back made national news last month, the people of North Charleston, South Carolina, didn’t riot, and everybody who followed the story knows why. It wasn't because demographic or cultural factors distinguish the city from Ferguson or Baltimore—North Charleston has a large black population, high poverty, and a disproportionately white police force—but because officials there moved with alacrity. The mayor of North Charleston immediately announced murder charges against the officer, Michael Slager, who was fired the next day. The wheel of justice ground more finely than it would have without the video and more smoothly than it normally does when a law enforcement officer is under investigation.

There was no eye-witness video of Freddie Gray’s killing—only videos of him being dragged to a police van—and enough doubt surrounded the circumstances of his death that civil unrest filled the void. But just like in North Charleston, calm prevailed when Baltimore city prosecutor Marilyn Mosby announced felony charges against the officers who accosted and detained Gray. This is no coincidence. As The New Republic's Jamil Smith wrote recently, “[C]ity leaders and law enforcement need to learn that the real remedy to this kind of unrest is demonstrated action to stop police killings and brutalization.”

By its nature, a problem like police abuse—with systemic and acute causes, and systemic and acute effects—invites a multitude of proposed solutions, some of which are welcome, some of which are ideologically convenient, and some of which are both.

This latter category includes Ross Douthat’s recent suggestion that police unions have too much political clout and should be weakened. Douthat has ignited what promises to be an exquisitely awkward conversation, because the subject forces both liberals and conservatives to grapple with complementary inconsistencies. Liberals are generally solicitous of public sector unions, conservatives are generally scornful of them, and both make exceptions for law enforcement.