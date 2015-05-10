It’s not particularly hard to make a compelling movie about a would-be cannibal. Lots of people will watch “Thought Crimes” just to hear the gory details of the case—the way Valle fantasized about hanging women from spits, or offered up bodies for sale on a site called the Dark Fetish Network. The film seems slyly self-aware of its stomach-turning capabilities: In one scene, Valle fries up thick slices of bacon and stirs tomato-laden pasta while talking about his case. “Nobody’s alarmed I have a fork in my hand with people around?” he awkwardly jokes to an off-screen Carr.

What’s harder to accomplish—and what Carr deftly achieves—is the transformation of a tabloid story such as this one into an effective means of confronting a more universal experience. The anonymity of the web provides many us with an outlet to expose the most suppressed parts of our minds. Does that mean our darkest or most evil selves? “For some people, that might be the case,” Carr said to me in an interview.

For others, “darkest selves” might just mean a proclivity for Facebook stalking ex-boyfriends, or rudely commenting on news articles. Regardless, the experience of watching another person’s Google searches spill across the screen elicits some measure of sympathy, for those of us who have done at least one thing on the Web that we’re not proud of. “I shouldn’t be reading these,” I thought to myself more than once during the film, while at the same time being unable to turn away.

Carr accomplishes this feat in a few ways—initially, by showing the slightly darker sides of seemingly innocent onlookers. Valle isn’t the only character in the film that flips your stomach. Take the court illustrator, who actually seems to enjoy drawing pictures of the fetish website screenshots that were used as evidence in court. “I got to do people on spits,” she says at one point, smiling. Then there’s Valle’s own mother, who seems to refuse to see her son’s case in anything but a reductive black-and-white. “He’s not a cannibal,” she says bluntly, during an interview with Carr. “He never ate anyone.”

More generally, though, the film shows that the “crime,” gruesome as it is, took place only in Valle’s imagination. Much has been written about the two sides of the debate central to Valle’s case: whether Internet posts and searches are enough to send a person to jail. But “Thought Crimes” actually makes a rather unmistakable case for his innocence: He comes off as a chauvinistic and frustratingly un-self-aware creep, but not a criminal. The law, at least currently, agrees. “I was really happy when I heard [of his release],” said Carr. “We can all have our own personal opinions about Gil Valle, but there’s legal consensus, and that’s that he did not act enough to put him in prison for life.”