A young woman named Harley enters a public library, where her quasi-estranged boyfriend Ilya is illicitly drinking with some friends. She has just purchased some razor blades after Ilya told her that he could only forgive her if she died. She hands him a note: “I’m sorry, OK,” Harley tells him, “but I’m about to die right now, and I really want you to be there.” Ilya takes her letter and tears it up, callously returning to his friends. “If you love me,” he later tells her, “you would have killed yourself by now.” The woman goes off and sits in the park, where she calmly slices her wrist open. Ilya refuses to go to the hospital with her.

Luckily, this is all just a movie: It’s a scene from Benny and Josh Safdie’s unvarnished take on the lives of New York street hustlers and addicts, Heaven Knows What. The film, which played at the New York Film Festival last fall and will be released on May 29, follows Harley as she wanders the anonymous streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn in search of companionship and her next fix. Harley bounces between friends and acquaintances while continually being drawn back into the orbit of the callous Ilya and the call of heroin.

But the idea that we can rest easy in the film’s fiction is quickly complicated by a little backstory: The film is based on a memoir by a recovering addict named Arielle Holmes, and the young woman portraying the character based on Holmes (named Harley here) is played by none other than Holmes herself. When Harley tells Ilya (Caleb Landry Jones) she is prepared to kill herself, or later, when she desperately begs a friend to give her a double dose of her nightly fix, Holmes herself is present onscreen, reliving what presumably must be some of the worst moments of her real, offscreen life.

There is a long, if infrequent, cinematic tradition of employing nonprofessional actors for an added frisson of realism. The roots of this impulse were political: Using untrained performers was a means of quietly paying tribute to ordinary men and women, those lacking the glamour of the movie star. The post-World War II Italian neorealists, for instance, preferred untrained actors to emphasize their postwar devastation: suicidal children, frightened soldiers, and desperate, lonely old men. This neorealism was a cinema of alternating frenzy and resignation, and its directors, Roberto Rossellini and Vittorio De Sica foremost among them, sought out nonprofessional performers in the hopes of summoning a visceral response to events onscreen. (When I spoke with the Safdies, they quickly mentioned neorealism—along with Larry Clark’s Kids and the documentary Streetwise—as a guiding influence.)