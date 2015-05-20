On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council set itself up to raise its minimum wage from its current level of $9 per hour to $15 per hour in 2020. The bill still faces a final vote. But based on the 14-1 vote on Tuesday, it’s all but certain to pass. It’s a major victory for labor unions and liberal organizations.

It's also part of a wider trend. Los Angeles isn’t the first city to raise its minimum wage to $15. Seattle did so last year and San Francisco followed suit last November. Two weeks ago, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would impanel a “Wage Board” that allows him to determine whether workers in a certain industry in New York deserve a higher minimum wage. He’s expected to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers, although it’s not clear if he’ll reach the $15 per hour threshold. Meanwhile, a number of companies—from Wal-Mart to McDonald’s—have announced that they were raising the minimum wage for their own employees, although McDonald’s did not require its franchises to do so as well.

This is all clearly a result of the “Fight for $15” movement, which has staged protests and strikes across the country over the past few years, demanding a $15 per hour minimum wage for fast-food workers. The success of the movement leaves a lot of policy writers, myself included, with egg on our face. Vox’s Matt Yglesias already admitted he was “totally wrong” for thinking the protests were a “hopeless waste of time.” In August 2013, The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson wrote, “it is hard for me to see how the higher-wage movement succeeds on the streets.” I made the same argument.

But that was wrong for two reasons. First, I ignored the movement’s ability to influence policymakers at the state and local levels. Congressional Republicans aren’t going to raise the national minimum wage. But the strikes and lobbying efforts of labor groups and progressive organizations have pushed Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and, soon, New York to take action. A number of states have raised their minimum wages as well.