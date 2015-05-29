Kaplan’s self-refuting argument boils down to the idea that we need imperialism to solve the mess created by earlier exercises in imperialism, as if binging at a bar was presented as a cure for alcoholism. “A new American president in 2017," he speculates, "may seek to reinstate Western imperial influence—calling it by another name, of course. But he or she will be constrained by the very collapse of central authority across the Middle East that began with the fall of Saddam Hussein and continued through the post-Arab Spring years.” But who caused this “collapse of central authority across the Middle East that began with the fall of Saddam Hussein”? Wasn’t that an example of the United States flexing its imperial muscle? As someone who ardently supported the Iraq war in 2003, Kaplan might well ask himself if more imperialism is the best cure for the chaos unleashed by a singularly ill-conceived imperial adventure.

Kaplan even acknowledges that “the United States … since the end of World War II, has been a world empire in all but name.” He admits this is an “uncomfortable point,” but doesn’t dwell on the source of this discomfort—which might well be that however much the U.S. might value global hegemony and act in an imperialist manner, the American people are loath to see themselves as an empire following in the footsteps of the Ottomans or the British Raj. This is partially due to America’s own anti-imperialist national origins, but also the long history of sympathy for national liberation movements in other lands. Simon Bolivar, Giuseppe Garibaldi, and Mahatma Gandhi all had countless American well-wishers. American wars only win popular support through claims that they are defending the homeland or the principle of collective security, rather than territorial conquest.

Nor is this instinctive anti-imperialism just a matter of popular sentiment. On an elite level, it’s long been the policy of the United States to see imperialism as the antithesis of the American effort to create a global liberal order. Throughout the twentieth century, both Democratic and Republican presidents have pushed close American allies like Britain and France to decolonize. In a National Security Council meeting on November 1, 1956, the very conservative Secretary of State John Foster Dulles explained the logic of American support for decolonization in the context of the Eisenhower administration's opposition to the Anglo-French attempt to seize the Suez Canal.

“For many years now, the United States has been walking on a tightrope between the effort to maintain our old and valued relations with our British and French allies on the one hand and on the other trying to assure ourselves of the friendship and understanding of the newly independent countries who have escaped from colonialism,” Dulles said. “Unless we now assert and maintain this leadership all of these newly independent countries will turn from us to the USSR. We will be looked upon as forever tied to British and French colonialist policies.”

The broader point that Dulles was making survives the Cold War context out of which it emerged: If the United States wants to earn the good will of the vast majority of the world’s peoples, it can’t act like a traditional European empire. This was the consensus view which dominated American foreign policy for decades.