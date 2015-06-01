The Future of Wall Street Regulation Is in Andrew Cuomo's Hands

The common thread of comfort with banking elites signals that the next superintendent won’t ruffle the same feathers as Lawsky, if his successor is drawn from that crowd.

But Inside Mortgage Finance, a trade publication, threw out another possibility: Rohit Chopra, currently the student loan ombudsman for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Chopra was hired by Elizabeth Warren when she was standing up the agency. He has been outspoken about the abuses of the lending industry, particularly private banks, which have complained about his assertive style. But they have also begrudgingly lowered interest rates on student loans and offered more loan modifications to struggling borrowers. With Chopra’s involvement, CFPB has set rules on student loan servicers and penalized student loan debt relief companies.

This gives Cuomo a choice: Replace Lawsky by taking another spin of the revolving door between regulatory agencies and Wall Street, or go with Chopra, someone who represents the newer breed of aggressive leadership on holding financial institutions accountable. “It’s an incredibly critical appointment,” said Kirsten Keefe, consumer lawyer at the Empire Justice Center, a legal services organization. “Anyone who the governor brings in should have demonstrated experience in taking on the financial sector.”

The decision also comes at a propitious time for Cuomo. While he appears to hold out hope for a third term, his approval ratings have sunk to an all-time low of 41 percent, according to the Siena Research Institute. Corruption scandals have swirled around Albany, taking down both leaders of the state House and Senate, and threatening Cuomo himself. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, among several potential challengers to Cuomo in 2018, blasted the governor over the weekend for not doing enough for the city’s residents.

Cuomo has recently tried to play up a more liberal image, after receiving a significant primary challenge from Zephyr Teachout last year. Last month, he directed a state wage board to consider raises to the minimum wage in the fast food industry, going around the legislature. With de Blasio courting national progressives with a “Contract with America,” Cuomo has clearly felt the pressure, giving the DFS selection even more weight.

The network of community, labor and civil rights groups in New York are paying attention to the DFS choice, and given Lawsky’s stature nationally as a financial reformer, the attention could spread. Another strong leader at DFS will establish that office as one of the nation’s most important positions for reforming Wall Street. A milquetoast replacement will let industry executives breathe easier.