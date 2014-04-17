The Toughest Cop on Wall Street You've Never Heard Of

Standard Chartered, which previously wanted to fight the allegations, backed down and settled for $350 million, the largest fine ever for a state regulator in a money laundering case, and a bigger payday than federal regulators secured. Along the way, Lawsky sanctioned the consulting firm Deloitte, which whitewashed reports about Standard Chartered’s money laundering activities. In addition to a fine, Lawsky banned Deloitte from consulting for any business regulated by DFS for one year. Lawsky is considering this type of ban as a model for sanctioning other middlemen who facilitate illegality.

Lawsky’s ongoing probe into mortgage servicing company Ocwen showed even more mettle. Lawsky initiated a surprise examination of Ocwen in June 2012, a highly unusual event. “Rather than the usual bank exam, where you call three months in advance and get a bunch of files that have been scrubbed, we thought it would be interesting to go back in unannounced and see how they were doing,” Lawsky said. “It wasn't a raid, we just didn't plan it ahead of time. And we saw they were not doing what they said would do.” DFS found Ocwen was violating a prior agreement regarding its purchase of Litton Loan Services, with evidence of mishandling of loan modifications and unnecessary foreclosures.

“We don't want to be the regulator who settles, finds the other side not abiding, tells them to really abide, they don’t, then say we’re putting you on double secret probation,” Lawsky said. “That’s not how we're wired. There need to be consequences.”

As a result of the inspection, Lawsky blocked Ocwen’s purchase of $39 billion in mortgage servicing rights from Wells Fargo. This is far tougher than the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which settled with Ocwen late last year. Lawsky’s penalty hit directly at Ocwen’s business model: Since Ocwen does not originate its own loans, it must purchase servicing rights in order to thrive. “All the things they were doing wrong, it’s often because they can't handle the volume of the loans they're servicing,” he said. “That’s key to doing what's fair and appropriate to people on the other side of those loans. They're not just a number, they're real people with real problems who need help in real time, right now.”

Lawsky’s work has had a material impact at the margins. For example, since the Standard Chartered enforcement, federal regulators have subsequently ramped up their penalties against banks for money laundering, including a record $1.9 billion fine against HSBC for similar conduct. The feds announced the HSBC penalty just one day after wrapping up their own Standard Chartered investigation, which paled by comparison to Lawsky's—leading some to suspect the HSBC settlement was intended to make them look as tough as the DFS.

In recent months, Lawsky has begun to stress the need to pair higher corporate penalties with individual accountability. The Department of Financial Services lacks the power to indict bankers directly, though Lawsky is looking into alternative tools within his power, like banning individuals from the financial industry and even clawing back compensation. He has also referred several bank employees to prosecutors for criminal violations. In one recent money-laundering case where prosecutors dragged their feet, Lawsky threatened to publicly name individuals who violated the law, putting pressure on law enforcement to indict them.

Having a regulator who can rattle the financial industry helps not only to police markets but also to stiffen the spines of normally malleable regulators. Lawsky has been vocal about the need for his colleagues to halt deregulatory schemes and pursue justice against individual perpetrators.

For his part, Lawsky doesn’t see other regulators as rivals. He likens the role of DFS as that of a good basketball player who finds open spots on the floor. “If there are places in the regulatory ecosystem, where there are systemic problems and solutions are not being found, we’re often more nimble and can get to them,” he said. “If that has collateral impacts on other agencies, I hope those impacts are a good thing.”