The Toughest Cop on Wall Street You've Never Heard Of

A few years ago, Lawsky’s agency didn’t even exist. Now it’s a player in virtually every major bank scandal, investigating money laundering, market manipulation, accounting fraud, and faulty mortgage servicing, to name just a few. While DFS cannot indict individuals or convene a grand jury, its unorthodox and uncompromising methods can inform other regulators, or even embarrass them into stronger action. Given the persistent and deserved criticism over the lack of consequences for the architects of the financial crisis and its aftermath, such competition fills a glaring gap. By actually enforcing the rules, Ben Lawsky could save the financial regulatory apparatus from itself.

“When a corporation does wrong, it has to be that individuals who work at the corporation have done wrong,” Lawsky said in an interview. “The corporation itself doesn't sit around and say, ‘should we as a corporation engage in this conduct?’ It's just people. We've come to believe, if you're finding serious wrongdoing, but can't find individuals who committed that wrongdoing, you’ve just stopped looking.”

Lawsky’s efficacy has been surprising, given that his office originated not as a high-minded alternative to Wall Street’s failed regulators, but rather as a power play by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo, the former state attorney general, famously doesn’t get along with his successor, Eric Schneiderman. One of Cuomo’s first acts as governor was to combine the state Banking and Insurance Departments, both dating back to the 19th century, into a new agency with expanded powers, many of which overlapped with Schneiderman’s. While DFS and Schneiderman’s office have worked together on occasion, many believed Cuomo was creating a parallel cop on the beat to undermine his rival.