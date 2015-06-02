The Marginalization of Women in Mainstream Country Music

That's not completely foreign to country, as Bill Monroe's blazing mandolin can attest. More often, though, country has built its authenticity claims around eschewing sophistication. It has marketed itself as the simple music of rural men and women, who prefer rugged, independent, god-fearing salad without that pretentious citified tomato filigree.

Sometimes, this has been expressed through an explicit rejection of supposedly cosmopolitan values, as when the Louvin Brothers frankly warned the hellbound, in 1958, "That word 'broadminded' is spelled S-I-N." Other country stars took a lighter tack. Grandpa Jones and Minnie Pearl played up their Hee-Haw lack of sophistication through sophisticated self-deprecation. George Jones and Tammy Wynette, in 1974, sang, "No we're not the jet set/we're the old Chevrolet set." This I'm-just-a-rube authenticity was gloriously, decadently perfected by Dolly Parton, who coupled full-on glam presentation with constant outright assertions of the fakeness of the blonde hair, the bosom, and the entire enterprise.

In all of these instances, authenticity is figured as a distance, ironized or otherwise, from a more corrupt center; real country is about belonging to a simpler, more rural, less affluent, and less powerful community. Both men and women can be part of that community, as Parton and Wynette and, say, Kitty Wells demonstrated. There have generally been more male than female country stars, but women, from Patsy Cline to Shania Twain to the Dixie Chicks, have been successful as well. There hasn't in the past been a connection between country authenticity and maleness, specifically. Women haven't been excluded.