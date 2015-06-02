The Marginalization of Women in Mainstream Country Music

In all of these instances, authenticity is figured as a distance, ironized or otherwise, from a more corrupt center; real country is about belonging to a simpler, more rural, less affluent, and less powerful community. Both men and women can be part of that community, as Parton and Wynette and, say, Kitty Wells demonstrated. There have generally been more male than female country stars, but women, from Patsy Cline to Shania Twain to the Dixie Chicks, have been successful as well. There hasn't in the past been a connection between country authenticity and maleness, specifically. Women haven't been excluded.

Recently, though, that's changed. As time has passed, the reference to a rural past has meant less and less to contemporary country audiences. Moralistic condemnation of the urbanites or joking assertions of white-trash bona fides have become less central to the genre. Jones and Wynette namedrop Athens, Georgia, and Paris, Texas, to proudly proclaim their déclassé distance from European high culture. Tim McGraw, on the other hand, sings about how he appreciates New York and Chicago, but still likes the South better. Or, more specifically, how he still likes Southern girls better.

Authenticity here isn't figured as distance from an inauthentic mainstream; instead it's presented as a consumer choice. And the product consumed, "sunburned lips" "cut-off shorts" and all, is women.

There's always been a country masculinity, of course—artists from Porter Wagoner to the Louvin Brothers to Johnny Cash to Dwight Yoakum have demonstrated their toughness and realness by singing murder ballads about killing women. Simple concupiscence is an improvement over domestic violence, lyrically speaking, but the fact that the male gaze has become so central to country's authenticity makes it difficult for women to find a place in the genre. It's no accident that Maddie & Tae's "Girl in A Country Song" parodies not just female objectification, but country authenticity. "I'm getting' kind of cold in these painted-on cut-off jeans," they sing, while men rather than women prance around in sexy overalls and tied off half-shirts.

Driving a flatbed through the whole idea of country authenticity makes for a brilliant one-off single, but it doesn't exactly provide Maddie & Tae, or other women, with a long-term strategy on country radio. So country women are forced to modify older approaches instead. "Seems like only yesterday I'd get a blank cassette/record the country countdown since I couldn't buy it yet," Miranda Lambert twangs on "Automatic,"— the lyrical reference to cassettes not coincidentally referencing a time when women could actually get on that country countdown. Kacey Musgraves sings about trailer park poverty and small town alienation, a somber flipside to Jones and Wynette's goofy rural pride or an update to Dolly's "In the Good Old Days When Times Were Bad." And alt-country performers like Alynda Lee Segarra adopt old-timey and folk revival styles and different themes with a freedom the mainstream can only dream of—as in the video below about Marissa Alexander, a Florida woman convicted of assault after she fired a warning shot to scare away her abusive husband.