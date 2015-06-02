The Republican Party Is Shifting on National Security, It Just Doesn't Know How

That confusion manifested itself when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was a sharp tactician as minority leader and wants to keep the NSA program intact, misplayed his hand by assuming none of his colleagues would let the Patriot Act provisions expire. Paul, the fellow Kentuckian whom McConnell has endorsed for president, did just that, forcing the majority leader and some of his caucus’s hawks to advance a bill they don’t actually support. Others refused, which is why the 17 "no" votes on Sunday included hawks like Tom Cotton and Joni Ernst as well as Paul. In the House, the 88 members who voted against the Freedom Act included a mix of liberal Democrats and libertarian Republicans who don't believe it goes far enough, among them some of the most prominent opponents of bulk collection, like Republicans Justin Amash and Thomas Massie.

When Snowden went to the media with evidence of the secret NSA program in 2013, Paul's libertarian cohort and liberal Democrats led the early charge. That summer, Amash and a fellow Michigander, Democrat John Conyers, came just a handful of votes away from convincing the House to adopt an amendment that would’ve ended bulk collection. The 217-205 vote on the Amash-Conyers amendment scared GOP hawks and Democratic Obama administration allies who had defended the program, forcing them to accept some limitations.

But some of those GOP hawks switched positions entirely. Mere weeks after Snowden’s leaks to the media, I asked James Inhofe where he stood. “I actually supported it originally. I felt a little more comfortable supporting it with Bush as president than the current president,” the Oklahoma senator said, citing, in essence, party allegiance. “Is that shocking?”