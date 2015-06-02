The Republican Party Is Shifting on National Security, It Just Doesn't Know How

This week, possibly as soon as Tuesday, the Senate will vote on the House-approved USA Freedom Act, which would end the National Security Agency’s bulk collection of Americans' phone records. To some, its expected passage is a victory for the alliance between libertarian-oriented Republicans and civil liberties-oriented Democrats that sprang to life in 2013 after the leaks of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. And to be fair, if it weren't for strange bedfellows like libertarian-minded Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and Oregon's liberal Senator Ron Wyden, the Senate might be voting simply to reauthorize Patriot Act provisions.

But more than anything, what brought us here—that is, a modification to the collection program that leaves records in telephone companies' hands, and after two years of see-sawing debate—is the general Republican disarray on national security. The party is shifting on the issue; it's just not sure where it's going.

That confusion manifested itself when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was a sharp tactician as minority leader and wants to keep the NSA program intact, misplayed his hand by assuming none of his colleagues would let the Patriot Act provisions expire. Paul, the fellow Kentuckian whom McConnell has endorsed for president, did just that, forcing the majority leader and some of his caucus’s hawks to advance a bill they don’t actually support. Others refused, which is why the 17 "no" votes on Sunday included hawks like Tom Cotton and Joni Ernst as well as Paul. In the House, the 88 members who voted against the Freedom Act included a mix of liberal Democrats and libertarian Republicans who don't believe it goes far enough, among them some of the most prominent opponents of bulk collection, like Republicans Justin Amash and Thomas Massie.

When Snowden went to the media with evidence of the secret NSA program in 2013, Paul's libertarian cohort and liberal Democrats led the early charge. That summer, Amash and a fellow Michigander, Democrat John Conyers, came just a handful of votes away from convincing the House to adopt an amendment that would’ve ended bulk collection. The 217-205 vote on the Amash-Conyers amendment scared GOP hawks and Democratic Obama administration allies who had defended the program, forcing them to accept some limitations.