Turn Off Your Brain, Put Your Ethics on Hold, the 'Entourage' Movie Is Here

As the years passed, however, Entourage became harder to stomach, and its inclusiveness less convincing. This was partly the fault of context. Post 2008, life turned more difficult for a lot of people, and the happy-go-lucky, Teflon quality of the show’s protagonists, with their effortlessly achieved Maseratis and mansions, began to grate. The “bros before hos” ethos fell out of general vogue, as did the notion that a group of horny white men fucking their way through Hollywood could count as an arrangement in which we’d all end up the victors, no matter our gender, race, or sexual orientation.

This is a lesson that some of the most successful recent navigators of popular culture, too, have grasped. Nowadays, our male celebrities can still have a bro squad in tow, but the carousing has to come with a twist, which is why Drake, for example—the half black, half Jewish rap superstar from Toronto, whose famously hangdog quality complicates an otherwise swaggery persona—is a genius worthy of his moment. Entourage, however, continued virtually unchanged. Years into its run, we could find the boys still metaphorically strutting around The Grove mall in Los Angeles, a somewhat worse-for-wear Horatio Alger with a Yankees cap, Ed Hardy shirt, and Seven for All Mankind jeans. By its 2011 finale, however, everyone seemed to understand that it was time to pack it up and move on. Vince was off to Paris to wed a British journalist; Eric was planning a move to New York to follow his pregnant on again/off again girlfriend Sloan; and Ari had left the agency he built to move to Florence and save his marriage to “Mrs. Ari.” As the credits rolled, Led Zeppelin’s “Going to California” played, and the song’s mournful lilt suggested the truth of the matter: The Golden State wasn’t being approached, it was being abandoned, the dream of a bro utopia deferred.

But here we are in 2015, and we’re back on a yacht. What’s more, in the Entourage timeline, a mere six days have passed since the culminating events of the series took place. Vince’s quickie marriage didn’t work out (“I just separated from my wife. Give me a few hours,” he tells one of the bikini hotties on the boat); E hasn’t yet made it up with Sloan; Ari has reneged on his word to his wife, having been lured back to Hollywood with the promise of running a major studio; and Drama and Turtle are, as usual, up for anything.

The mildly animating conflict of the movie presents itself in Vince’s desire not just to star in Ari’s first movie as studio head, but also to direct it. Is he up to the challenge? And more importantly, will his boys rally around him to overcome the many obstacles that’ll arise along the way? That these questions require no answer is a given. What is more important, from an Entourage-centric narrative perspective, is that the plot begins with the guys still fully open to the possibilities derived from sex and money, the show’s evergreen catalyzers. The problem is that, as Drake has by now taught us, nothing was (or could, or should be) the same. What we’re seeing in the movie—and this is about as contemporary as it gets—is a portrait of men in crisis. While it’s true that Johnny Drama has always been the butt of Entourage’s jokes, his oversize bravado rendering him the fool—all the better to highlight the more staid, but still alpha, manliness of Vince and E—this time around the handsome but anodyne Vince barely registers, while the rest of the main male characters are, to a greater or lesser extent, messes, and not very smart ones at that.

Drama ends up the victim of a revenge porn plot after an ill-fated encounter with a sexting partner; a video of him masturbating is leaked and shared on TMZ as millions jeer. (A penis that is yearning to be jerked in the first act will, God willing, ejaculate by the third.) E is flailing, his attempt to get over Sloan by having random sex with starlets ending with the girls banding together to get back at him for his profligacy. Turtle is dating the MMA champ Ronda Rousey, playing herself, who challenges him to a fight and easily bests him, crushing his comparatively tiny head between her impressive thighs. There is also a new player, Travis, a horrible, dumpy Texas rich kid (the rather good Haley Joel Osment) whose billionaire father (Billy Bob Thornton) is financing Vince’s movie. Travis puts a spoke in the wheel of the production for a while, his sexual insecurity getting the better of him after the alluring Emily Ratajkowski (she, too, plays herself) chooses Vince over him. Ari, now running the show at the studio, listens hysterically to motivational “you are the master of the universe”-type affirmations in his car.