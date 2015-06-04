EPA Study Shows Fracking Can Contaminate Water, and Both Drillers and Environmentalists Declare Victory

We did not find evidence that these mechanisms have led to widespread, systemic impacts on drinking water resources in the United States.... [W]e found specific instances where one or more mechanisms led to impacts on drinking water resources, including contamination of drinking water wells. The number of identified cases, however, was small compared to the number of hydraulically fractured wells.

That left enough room for both environmentalists and industry groups to act triumphantly.

“The EPA's water quality study confirms what millions of Americans already know—that dirty oil and gas fracking contaminates drinking water,” Sierra Club’s executive director Michael Brune said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the EPA chose to leave many critical questions unanswered. For example, the study did not look at this issue under the lens of public health and ignored numerous threats that fracking poses to drinking water. The EPA must conduct a comprehensive study that results in action to protect public health.”

“After more than five years and millions of dollars, the evidence gathered by EPA confirms what the agency has already acknowledged and what the oil and gas industry has known,” said American Petroleum Institute Upstream Group Director Erik Milito. “Hydraulic fracturing is being done safely under the strong environmental stewardship of state regulators and industry best practices.”