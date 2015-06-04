EPA Study Shows Fracking Can Contaminate Water, and Both Drillers and Environmentalists Declare Victory

The Environmental Protection Agency released a highly anticipated draft report on Thursday about the impact of hydraulic fracturing on drinking water. Environmentalists have long charged that fracking contaminated water because the process involves injecting a chemical slurry deep underground to draw oil and gas, then using injection wells to dispose of the wastewater.

The top-line from the study, which will head to an independent advisory board for review and be available for public comment, reads:

We did not find evidence that these mechanisms have led to widespread, systemic impacts on drinking water resources in the United States.... [W]e found specific instances where one or more mechanisms led to impacts on drinking water resources, including contamination of drinking water wells. The number of identified cases, however, was small compared to the number of hydraulically fractured wells.

That left enough room for both environmentalists and industry groups to act triumphantly.

“The EPA's water quality study confirms what millions of Americans already know—that dirty oil and gas fracking contaminates drinking water,” Sierra Club’s executive director Michael Brune said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the EPA chose to leave many critical questions unanswered. For example, the study did not look at this issue under the lens of public health and ignored numerous threats that fracking poses to drinking water. The EPA must conduct a comprehensive study that results in action to protect public health.”