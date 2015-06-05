The Hostile Renegotiation of the Professor-Student Relationship

Professionalization could be viewed as a negative trend in higher ed, in that it partly stems from the scarcity of good jobs for graduates and contingent faculty alike. But insofar as it’s about minimizing distractions from coursework, then maybe the old system, where high grades went to disciples and class time to chit-chat, also had its drawbacks. It’s hardly a given that student-professor chumminess encourages learning.

But the question of the moment is whether campus sanctimony has made professors' lives impossible. Are student activists—who, according to the New York Times' David Brooks, form “a moral movement”—policing their instructors’ every word, and doing so with the power to enforce? Has the balance of power really shifted such that, as Kipnis claimed, “it’s just as likely that a student can derail a professor’s career these days as the other way around"? Schlosser, meanwhile, is prepared to conflate grade-grubbers with leftist activists and leftist activists with the general student population: “So it's not just that students refuse to countenance uncomfortable ideas—they refuse to engage them, period.” Are enough students like this—or are the ones like this sufficiently influential—to make leaps of that kind?

While evidence for a “plague” of this sort of thing remains scant and largely anecdotal, social media–driven identity politics could well have had some impact on the classroom. The dynamic Schlosser describes, in which “people become more concerned with signaling goodness, usually through semantics and empty gestures, than with actually working to effect change,” is alive and well online, and students accuse one another of “privilege,” so it would indeed be surprising if none of this had any impact on student-instructor relations.

Same, too, regarding Schlosser’s assertion that “seemingly piddling matters of cultural consumption warrant much more emotional outrage than concerns with larger material implications.” That is, I’d agree, a fair critique of liberal politics, and, specifically, of how universities themselves approach issues of inequality. While I haven’t witnessed any of this myself, it seems plausible that today’s standard-issue student complaints (my grade is too low, etc.) would now sometimes appear in the new language of “triggering,” to the frustration of professors trying to take actual complaints seriously. People, and that includes students, live in the culture they live in, and can sometimes be manipulative.

Then there’s the matter of feelings. Kipnis and Schlosser both insist that students are preoccupied with theirs. Writes Schlosser:

I am frightened sometimes by the thought that a student would complain again like he did in 2009. Only this time it would be a student accusing me not of saying something too ideologically extreme — be it communism or racism or whatever — but of not being sensitive enough toward his feelings, of some simple act of indelicacy that's considered tantamount to physical assault.

While much of Schlosser’s article is about the dreaded “feelings” takeover of campus politics, his entire argument is based his own feelings about what might happen—but hasn’t yet. “Things have changed since I started teaching. The vibe is different. I wish there were a less blunt way to put this, but my students sometimes scare me — particularly the liberal ones.” He offers examples of academic labor being precarious, rounding ambiguous anecdotes about “adjuncts getting axed because their evaluations dipped below a 3.0 [and] grad students being removed from classes after a single student complaint” up to a left-wing conspiracy. While leftist students have never actually come after him, he insists that this is due to his own self-censorship and avoidance of controversial course materials. He offers extended musings on his “fear” of a theoretical student complaint:

Instead of focusing on the rightness or wrongness (or even acceptability) of the materials we reviewed in class, the complaint would center solely on how my teaching affected the student's emotional state. As I cannot speak to the emotions of my students, I could not mount a defense about the acceptability of my instruction. And if I responded in any way other than apologizing and changing the materials we reviewed in class, professional consequences would likely follow.



What he’s describing, in other words, is a chilling effect on campus. Meanwhile, Kipnis has just gotten through explaining that the Title IX case against her involved the accusation that her February article “had a 'chilling effect' on students’ ability to report sexual misconduct,” something Kipnis and her supporters find baffling. Chilling effects are tough to measure without resorting to emotion. Kipnis is (rightly) prepared to brush aside the possibility that she silenced anyone through the weapon of an essay in a publication for academics, but asks that readers nod along to the idea that a couple of (provoked) campus radicals have silenced even tenured professors writing: “Most academics I know—this includes feminists, progressives, minorities, and those who identify as gay or queer—now live in fear of some classroom incident spiraling into professional disaster.”

They may indeed live in fear—we’ll have to take her word for it—but is that fear rational? Or is it as performative as the student protests allegedly responsible for it? Which is to say: If indeed this spate of articles reflects a genuine paranoia on college campuses today, one can hardly blame undergrads alone for such a climate. Professors and students alike have declared a mutual fear. That can’t be a good thing for education, even if a decent amount of the fear is for effect.

So, how to get past this stalemate? One step would be for professors to—as my own former instructor Eric Schliesser suggests—consider where the (handful of) students asking for trigger warnings and safe spaces are coming from, and not to be so put off by newly politicized students’ time-honored lack of subtlety as to dismiss their concerns. What professors shouldn’t do is mirror their students’ (purported) outrage. Administrators, meanwhile, might learn from the Kipnis debacle and reassure professors that they’re not on the cusp of losing tenure for having been contrarian in, say, the Chronicle of Higher Ed. (If Kipnis really didn’t know what the complaints were against her, that’s a problem.) And students—as much as such a thing is possible to ask—should restrict emotion-rooted complaints to times when something is actually upsetting them, and not extend them to all classroom interactions or coursework that fails to abide of-the-moment sensitivities and terminology; so when they do voice legitimate concerns, it will carry more weight. But the burden, ultimately, is on instructors to treat their students as students, not caricatures.