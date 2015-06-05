The Hostile Renegotiation of the Professor-Student Relationship

Kipnis was found not to have violated Title IX after all. But the mere fact that she might have gotten in trouble—or, indeed, that she stood accused in the first place—was enough to get a meme going about the oppressed professoriate. Oppressed, that is, not by administrators—as Shimer College’s Adam Kotsko far more convincingly argues—but by students. Joining Kipnis’s anonymous but terrified colleagues is the pseudonymous but terrified Edward Schlosser, author of a Voxessay on Wednesday, “I’m a liberal professor, and my liberal students terrify me.” Unfortunately for Schlosser’s case, he has not, a la Kipnis, found himself at the center of a liberal witch-hunt. Indeed, by his own admission, the only student complaint against him is one he assumes came from a racist, reactionary student in his class. (Recall that the anonymous unsatisfied undergrad in the Affaire Marquette was also criticizing an instructor from the right.)

But the worried-professor think piece is trending, and one absurdity—contra Chait—won't stop it. As Northwestern’s Michael Kramer has pointed out, Kipnis’s February essay is "worth linking" to a recent New York Times op-ed, “What’s the Point of a Professor?,” in which Emory's Mark Bauerlein laments "college is more about career than ideas" and "paycheck matters more than wisdom." Thus, "students don’t lie in bed mulling over what we said. They have no urge to become disciples.” The Kipnis and Bauerlein essays are, as Kramer notes, "Two different kinds of declension narratives, each yearning to return to a time now past," but fail to connect "the structural undermining of university life "to the cultural shifts toward passivity (Bauerlein) or victimhood (Kipnis) that these articles suggest are at the center of a moral crisis in academia and higher education."

Kipnis and Bauerlein also express similar concerns regarding the student-instructor dynamic. They decry what they see as the new, consumerist model of higher education, while placing much, if not all, of the blame for this development on students themselves. (Bauerline: “So many things distract them—the gym, text messages, rush week—and often campus culture treats them as customers, not pupils.” Kipnis, in May: “With students increasingly regarded as customers and consumer satisfaction paramount, it’s imperative to avoid creating potential classroom friction with unpopular ideas if you’re on a renewable contract and wish to stay employed.”) Schlosser argues along the same lines: “The student-teacher dynamic has been reenvisioned along a line that's simultaneously consumerist and hyper-protective, giving each and every student the ability to claim Grievous Harm in nearly any circumstance, after any affront, and a teacher's formal ability to respond to these claims is limited at best.”