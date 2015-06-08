A Sign that Canada's Climate Obstructionism May Be Coming to an End

The first sign that the countries may be willing to change course on climate action is that the G7 commitment pledges deep greenhouse gas cuts in the next 35 years:

Mindful of this goal and considering the latest IPCC results, we emphasize that deep cuts in global greenhouse gas emissions are required with a decarbonisation of the global economy over the course of this century. Accordingly, as a common vision for a global goal of greenhouse gas emissions reductions we support sharing with all parties to the UNFCCC the upper end of the latest IPCC recommendation of 40 to 70 % reductions by 2050 compared to 2010 recognizing that this challenge can only be met by a global response. We commit to doing our part to achieve a low-carbon global economy in the long-term including developing and deploying innovative technologies striving for a transformation of the energy sectors by 2050 and invite all countries to join us in this endeavor. To this end we also commit to develop long term national low-carbon strategies.

“It’s one of my pleasant surprises, to be honest, that the two countries that have been quite hesitant agreed to some language that runs counter to what they’re doing at home right now,” Jennifer Morgan, global director of the World Resources Institute's climate program, said in a phone interview. “To me it says they have shifted their positions.”

Except Canada and Japan fought the language, meaning this small concession did not come easily. During the summit, Liz Gallagher, head of climate diplomacy at the think tank E3G, said, “We understand that Canada and Japan are pushing back against reference to the G7’s role in the decarbonization target."