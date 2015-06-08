Apple Music Is Another Tech Company Attempt to Please Investors by Trapping Customers

Apple and its investors would benefit the most, of course, from disadvantaging the millions who use YouTube and Spotify’s free services. It’s another example of an alarming trend of the digital age: the dichotomization of "customer-friendly" and "consumer-friendly." Technology and internet companies, eager to please their investors, are creating singular ecosystems to maximize user interaction and monetization, rewarding customers of their systems at the expense of platform-agnostic consumers.

Perhaps the most prominent example of this practice is Amazon, which bills itself as “Earth’s most customer-centric company.” Infamously, during the 2011 holiday shopping season, the e-commerce goliath offered discounts to customers who used its price comparison app in brick-and-mortar stores. For customers, this was not necessarily convenient, but they did potentially stand to save money. At the time, Amazon only collected sales tax in five states, offering it an pricing advantage over retail stores. Last month, Amazon announced plans to launch free same-day delivery on select items for members of its Prime service in 14 markets. Accessibility—the ability to go and get something without waiting a day or two—had long remained the domain of traditional retail, but Amazon’s latest gambit could erode that.

As The New Yorker’s George Packer lamented, “Amazon is not just the ‘Everything Store’ … it’s more like the Everything.” Indeed, Amazon also provides cloud hosting services to other companies and even has a TV production arm, and now other tech companies are trying to replicate that success by expanding their interactions with customers. Facebook has spent billions on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR. Twitter has Vine and Periscope. Apple and Google are making software for cars—and maybe even actual cars.