On Being Human: Roy Andersson Reflects the Dark Humor of Existing

The result of this transformation—crystallized in his “trilogy about being human” Songs from the Second Floor (2000), You, the Living (2007), and A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2015)—are some of the most captivating, idiosyncratic moments that exist in cinema. Every element reflects Andersson’s worldview: The contemplative distance of his shots are equally drawn from Bruegel the Elder and Weimar-era Neue Sachlichkeit; the long takes are an attempt to give each character an equal share of our attention. Andersson’s dialog seems to derive as much from absurdists like Beckett and Stoppard as it does from poets like César Vallejo. The pale faces of the actors are an homage to classic European clowns and Noh theatre because, according to Andersson, they’re more universal. “They are individuals but they represent the audience,” he said. “When actors play with white masks and say words behind these masks, the dialogue becomes central.” There is something about these pallid faces, largely of non-professional actors—Sam is played by a man who used to work at a rehab clinic and as a sailor—that resists the fetishization of beauty. It charges the cinematic atmosphere.

If the way a Roy Andersson film looks is what strikes you first, it’s their cryptic messages that linger. Although his work undeniably pokes fun at the way society is structured, it rarely does so directly, as in satires like Chaplin’s Modern Times (1936). Rather, every visual choice, every strange, sad, miscommunication that takes place, draws our attention to capitalism’s shifting emotional and moral terrain. Jonathan, one of the two main characters in A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence, is a poor salesman in part because he fails at treating his customers as a means to an end: If they say they are poor, or they are not interested, he moves on. His companion, Sam, is tougher and brusquer, but is an equally poor salesman for his lack of charisma. They live together in a flophouse and their relationship recalls other fraternal comedy duos, like Laurel and Hardy, Vladimir and Estragon, and Don Quixote and Sancho Panza.

Early in the film, before we’re introduced to Jonathan and Sam, there’s a scene where a man has died of a heart attack after buying lunch. The first question Andersson asks: What to do with the food? The way the film moves so quickly from death to food reminds us that the former is objectively mundane, and that life does go on. In the end, the captain decides to give the food away for free, an offer accepted sheepishly by an onlooker after a brief silence. In another vignette, a son wrestles his dying mother in a hospital bed for a purse full of family jewelry. It pokes fun at the desire to die with items that only the living can use, but it skewers the son’s avarice—he would deny his own mother’s dying wish for money. The cumulative effect: Andersson suggests that greed, materialism, and callousness are immoral, yes, but also risible.