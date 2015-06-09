On Being Human: Roy Andersson Reflects the Dark Humor of Existing

If the way a Roy Andersson film looks is what strikes you first, it’s their cryptic messages that linger. Although his work undeniably pokes fun at the way society is structured, it rarely does so directly, as in satires like Chaplin’s Modern Times (1936). Rather, every visual choice, every strange, sad, miscommunication that takes place, draws our attention to capitalism’s shifting emotional and moral terrain. Jonathan, one of the two main characters in A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence, is a poor salesman in part because he fails at treating his customers as a means to an end: If they say they are poor, or they are not interested, he moves on. His companion, Sam, is tougher and brusquer, but is an equally poor salesman for his lack of charisma. They live together in a flophouse and their relationship recalls other fraternal comedy duos, like Laurel and Hardy, Vladimir and Estragon, and Don Quixote and Sancho Panza.

Early in the film, before we’re introduced to Jonathan and Sam, there’s a scene where a man has died of a heart attack after buying lunch. The first question Andersson asks: What to do with the food? The way the film moves so quickly from death to food reminds us that the former is objectively mundane, and that life does go on. In the end, the captain decides to give the food away for free, an offer accepted sheepishly by an onlooker after a brief silence. In another vignette, a son wrestles his dying mother in a hospital bed for a purse full of family jewelry. It pokes fun at the desire to die with items that only the living can use, but it skewers the son’s avarice—he would deny his own mother’s dying wish for money. The cumulative effect: Andersson suggests that greed, materialism, and callousness are immoral, yes, but also risible.

At least once in every Andersson film, the incisiveness of his critique stops our laughing cold; his need to look directly at the worst parts of our nature that leads to some of his most difficult scenes. In directorial ambition, they’re close to Catherine Breillat’s use of sexual violence in her films (expertly done in Fat Girl.) They grab the audience and unflinchingly portray an evil that exists and that continues to exist—unlike something like Game of Thrones, which uses rape or torture merely to make us feel bad for a character and show that some characters are evil. Andersson has a nobler goal, pointing out that violence is intrinsically a critique of the society that birthed it. In his most recent film, he presents us with a ghastly metaphor for slavery in the form of a nightmare: A crowd of khaki-clad white men with guns lead a chained group of black slaves into a machine which they then light a fire under. A crowd of well-dressed spectators drinking champagne listens to the ensuing peal of misery.

“When I read Martin Buber, he gave me hope that reconciliation is possible for such things”, Andersson told me, after I mentioned that scene. “If you committed a crime against existence, you must strive to do good, and this must continue in other times and places.” It made me wonder what concrete good could be done. What gestures could even come close to redeeming white Europeans for the sins of King Leopold or Hitler? Andersson doesn’t offer an answer.

The focus of the scene above feels more like an indictment of the audience’s apathy (both on and off screen) than an exhibition of suffering. It asks: Are you comfortable with letting great evil happen right in front of you? Andersson never tells you how you should act—he lights his fire and leaves you to scream.

But he is aware of his limitations. Film is not philosophy or political science, and well-intentioned works are always in danger of sliding into pedantry. Andersson makes films that attempt to provoke skepticism in the audience and mount a critique of the way we live. “I don’t want to call myself an artist,” he admitted, “but I work with artistic tools, and art must be in the service of humanism. You can never create good art without that respect and ambition.”

That kind of serious statement might fool you into forgetting the films are supposed to be funny. You’ll spend a lot of time laughing at situations and people you might normally feel bad for, but to call this Schadenfreude would be an injustice. We’re meant to laugh at other people’s suffering, but only out of recognition. It’s humor that comes from being reminded of your flaws and frailties, and their absurdity when observed from a distance.