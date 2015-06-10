White Fear Can Be Hazardous to Your Health

Watching the video, disillusioned from the horrific flood of violent videos we’ve seen in recent months, I was amazed that no one ended up dead. The image of Casebolt yanking 15-year-old Dajerria Becton by her braids to the ground, putting his knee firmly in her back before pulling his pistol and aiming it at the two black boys who tried to come to her aid, rightfully has been the image on which most have focused. It’s likely the reason that Casebolt was later placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a department investigation. Multiple reports late Tuesday indicated that Casebolt has resigned from the force.

Miles Jai Thomas, a black teenager who’d been at the party, later told The Huffington Post that the confrontation started when a security guard came to remove only black students from the pool party, and then “started making up rules to keep us out.” Adults at the pool began making racist comments, reportedly urging that the black students return to “Section 8 [public] housing.” One older white woman kept spewing racist invective and physically confronted a 19-year-old black woman. Casebolt and his gang of officers arrived not long afterwards, called to investigate a “disturbance involving multiple juveniles at the location, who do not live in the area or have permission to be there, refusing to leave.” It was not an accident.

The taunt about public housing is telling. As a black child growing up the suburbs, I remember being on the lookout for those who felt I didn’t belong in a majority white area, whether it was my own neighborhood or an even more exclusive enclave. Like the place I grew up, McKinney has its poorer, blacker section and its wealthier, whiter part. Thing is, this occurred in a section in the western part of town called Craig Ranch, where most of the black kids at the party reportedly live.