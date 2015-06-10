White Fear Can Be Hazardous to Your Health

Kalief Browder had been as much symbol as man long before he hung himself last weekend. Accused of stealing a backpack in 2010 when he was 16 years old, he was sent—as so many New York youth are—to Rikers Island. As Jennifer Gonnerman detailed in The New Yorker last fall, Browder steadfastly denied the crime, and was eventually released without a trial. But thanks to a clogged court system, for more than one thousand days, his jailers isolated him and his fellow inmates tortured him in one of the harshest prison environments in our lockup-happy nation. In the process, Browder became a case to cite by an aspiring White House resident and a mayor seeking prison reform. Gonnerman eulogized Browder in a plaintive post the evening after his suicide, a death that shone yet another light on how carelessly this nation continues to discard black youth, disappearing their futures with a criminal record or a bullet.

The night before Browder hanged himself at his home in the Bronx, Brandon Brooks, a white teenager in McKinney, Texas, had the presence of mind to start recording video of McKinney patrol supervisor Cpl. David Eric Casebolt’s reckless abuse of black students who’d been exiled from a local pool party and cookout held by their white classmates.

Watching the video, disillusioned from the horrific flood of violent videos we’ve seen in recent months, I was amazed that no one ended up dead. The image of Casebolt yanking 15-year-old Dajerria Becton by her braids to the ground, putting his knee firmly in her back before pulling his pistol and aiming it at the two black boys who tried to come to her aid, rightfully has been the image on which most have focused. It’s likely the reason that Casebolt was later placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a department investigation. Multiple reports late Tuesday indicated that Casebolt has resigned from the force.

Miles Jai Thomas, a black teenager who’d been at the party, later told The Huffington Post that the confrontation started when a security guard came to remove only black students from the pool party, and then “started making up rules to keep us out.” Adults at the pool began making racist comments, reportedly urging that the black students return to “Section 8 [public] housing.” One older white woman kept spewing racist invective and physically confronted a 19-year-old black woman. Casebolt and his gang of officers arrived not long afterwards, called to investigate a “disturbance involving multiple juveniles at the location, who do not live in the area or have permission to be there, refusing to leave.” It was not an accident.