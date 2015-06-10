Rand Paul to Baltimore: Racism Isn't the Problem. Taxes Are.

When Senator Rand Paul spoke on race in America at a fundraiser for Baltimore County Republicans on Tuesday night, he sounded like a different presidential candidate from the one who dismissed black protesters a few months ago. At the height of Baltimore’s unrest, in an interview with conservative radio host Laura Ingraham, Paul railed against “thuggery and thievery,” stressed the “plight of police,” and blamed “the breakdown of the family structure” for Baltimore’s violence. He also joked that he was "glad" that the train he was on the night before didn't stop in Baltimore. His campaign later acknowledged the tone-deafness of the comment, promising, “We learned from this.”

Tuesday was a chance for Paul to make amends, though in front of a largely white and conservative audience in a Baltimore County suburb. And for a few minutes, two-thirds of the way through his speech, Paul almost proved that he did learn something from Ferguson, Baltimore, and other Black Lives Matter protests.

Once he checked off his usual stump-speech lines on Hillary Clinton, Benghazi, government surveillance, and even a Malcolm Gladwell quote, Paul discussed Kalief Browder. Browder was arrested in Bronx at age 16 and kept in solitary confinement at Rikers Island for three years without a trial or conviction; this week, he committed suicide.

“When I see people angry, I understand where some of the anger is coming from,” Paul said. He even acknowledged some of his own privilege, maybe as a kind of apology: “I didn't grow up poor—I grew up middle class, or upper middle class. This is me learning about how other people have to deal with life. And this young man, 16 years old, imagine how his classmates feel about American justice. Imagine how his parents feel. So the thing is until you walk in someone else’s shoes we shouldn’t say that we can’t understand the anger in people.”