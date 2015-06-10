Rand Paul to Baltimore: Racism Isn't the Problem. Taxes Are.

Once he checked off his usual stump-speech lines on Hillary Clinton, Benghazi, government surveillance, and even a Malcolm Gladwell quote, Paul discussed Kalief Browder. Browder was arrested in Bronx at age 16 and kept in solitary confinement at Rikers Island for three years without a trial or conviction; this week, he committed suicide.

“When I see people angry, I understand where some of the anger is coming from,” Paul said. He even acknowledged some of his own privilege, maybe as a kind of apology: “I didn't grow up poor—I grew up middle class, or upper middle class. This is me learning about how other people have to deal with life. And this young man, 16 years old, imagine how his classmates feel about American justice. Imagine how his parents feel. So the thing is until you walk in someone else’s shoes we shouldn’t say that we can’t understand the anger in people.”

Paul diverges from the Republican consensus on several key issues related to race, like his softer line on early voting. He cited a voter registration drive in Ferguson as a constructive solution. But even though he's more open to expanded voting rights and drug decriminalization than your average GOP presidential candidate, Paul said multiple times on Tuesday night that he doesn’t think racism is a factor in Baltimore's troubles. "Many of your elected officials are black,” he said. Instead, he blamed local Democratic control—a common Republican attack that was also parroted by Baltimore County GOP chairman Al Mendelsohn, who blamed Democratic policies for allowing property damage and for causing people to flee the city "like they were leaving Cuba or Mexico.”