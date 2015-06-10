Symbolism, rhetoric, and promises are key to any presidential contender, but seen through the lens of the media, we have given them an outsized weight when discussing black voters. Our support for President Obama in the past two elections is often depicted as sycophantic, as if we merely saw his melanin and pulled the lever, his policy positions utterly inconsequential to our choice. Sure, there were folks who voted for Obama just because he’s black, or for the sake of history. But it’s a mistake to brand black voters this way because it paints them as uncritical participants in our democracy who are not engaged in arguably the most critical issues that afflict this country, particularly since our communities bear the brunt of the failures of political leadership. It’s a characterization that has led many a Republican leader and pundit to be taken seriously when they opine that black voters are slavishly devoted to a Democratic Party that, they say, offers less than a conservative agenda that has been provably regressive for black Americans.

Such a framing doesn’t allow for a nuanced assessment of what many feel are the Obama presidency’s myriad failures and disappointments with respect to issues that most directly influence black Americans, namely in how he has addressed (or skated by) discussions about racial justice and black death, as well as more conventional political cornerstone issues such as neighborhood safety, education, and employment. Nor does it provide proper space to examine his many successes in what I believe will be later judged as a thoroughly accomplished presidency.

Many on the right seek to capitalize instead on a perceived weakness that doesn’t seek to woo black voters so much as demonize them, insulting an electorate as “takers” and welfare junkies hooked on the gifts of the state who obsess about the lack of an immediate quid pro quo from the man they put into the White House. One might think they were talking about a rookie pro athlete having to fend off his gold-digging family members angling for the scraps of his newfound fortune rather than a president.