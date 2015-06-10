Political consultant Angelique Roché also told me that she doesn’t believe it’s out of reach for the Democratic frontrunner. “Clinton will have to tackle the fact that people of color do not see their own reflection in her,” said Roché, also a board member at Yale’s Women’s Campaign School. “What Clinton has done is establish a ‘people’s campaign.’ She has hired a number of people of color in leadership positions and created a atmosphere of inclusion, separating her candidacy from the rest of the pack and putting her campaign light years ahead of her Republican counterparts in connecting with these voters.”

But how much will she ingratiate herself with black voters by noting that she’s lesser than Republican evils, so to speak, and with representational leadership in her campaign? Many black voters will still remember certain questionable barbs and innuendos from her 2008 campaign against the president. The fact that Clinton has begun her campaign not with just glad-handing black communities but offering specific advocacy and ideas concerning issues that affect them most directly is encouraging. Clinton has come out strong for unionization, advocated the expansion of Obama immigration policies, and urged serious criminal justice reforms. I’m happy that, unlike Rand Paul on the Republican side, she isn’t dancing around issues of systemic discrimination and seeking to blame other bogeymen, like taxes, that have not nearly as much impact upon their realities.

What isn’t as encouraging, as the Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus and Vox’s Jonathan Allen both point out today, is the lack of details on how she plans to accomplish these goals amid what will likely be strong opposition in at least one house of Congress. The universal voter registration plan is currently in one state, Oregon; Clinton offered no details as to how she’d take it national. These details will be essential, because I suspect that black voters, disillusioned or not, are past the representational phase of presidential politics; there’s no chance “hope and change” can work today. So she’ll have to make a case, with a plan. (If we insist upon one from our activists and organizers fighting for black liberation in the streets of America, we should expect one from a potential president.)

“Just like every other constituency, black folks are complex. We live at the intersections of identities. Our issues change over time, just like our voting habits,” Byrd told me. “Black voters, overwhelmingly carried by black women, chose Barack Obama both times because he was the best person to lead on the issues that reflect our lives the most. In 2016, after engaging with the candidates meaningfully over the course of the election season, we will make that choice again.”

The obvious case for Clinton to make to black voters is that she’s the best (and possibly only) realistic option that they have. There is no chance I’d stay home out of protest and withhold my vote in any election, so I’d be lying if I said to you now that I’m probably not going to eventually end up voting for her. Perhaps that’s what she is counting upon, knowing that inspiration is no longer necessary or even useful to distinguish herself as the sole choice versus whoever emerges from the unqualified muck of the GOP primary battle. Yes, that would be cynical. It’s clear, at least from events like her Texas Southern speech that she doesn’t plan to ignore the black vote and assume it’s in her pocket. Even Obama didn’t do that.

“Even in a time of high voter turnout, the onus will be on the candidate to engage in meaningful dialogue with the communities they are interested in serving,” Byrd said of black voters. “So, let's talk. There are a lot of us, and we have so much to say.”

There are a lot of black folks out here like those interviewees in Jacksonville, those with faded Shepard Fairey posters in their living rooms and weathered talismans of an idealized presidency. They, while still viewing the current Obama presidency as a symbolic triumph, feel somehow like they fell for the okey-doke the last two times around. And no one likes feeling like a sucker. Those are the voters who need to know that Clinton not only understands the issues affecting and afflicting their lives, but reaches deeper to offer them realistic, achievable goals from her desired perch atop the executive branch. That would be more impressive than, say, merely leaning to further to the left rhetorically than Obama did during his campaigns.

Given how the only sliver of promise for a positive direction amongst this field of candidates lies with the Democratic slate, I’d love to be able to present a strong argument to black voters for her candidacy. But she has to make that case herself first.