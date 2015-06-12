The Catholic Church Is Not an Enemy of Science

The Church’s support of scientific enquiry is sometimes obscured in the U.S. by the prevalence of ideas like creationism among some segments of American evangelical Protestants. But the Church opposes creationism. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, archbishop of Vienna, wrote a decade ago that “the Catholic position on this is clear. St. Thomas says that ‘one should not try to defend the Christian faith with arguments that are so patently opposed to reason that the faith is made to look ridiculous.’ It is simply nonsense to say that the world is only 6,000 years old.” Yet the cardinal also implored scientists to educate themselves on what Catholics actually believe. “A scientist wrote me … that he would like to believe in a creator but just cannot believe in an ‘old man with a long white beard.’ I answered him saying that no one expects him to believe this. On the contrary, such a childish conception of a creator has nothing to do with what the Bible says about the creator … ”

In short, Catholics are not biblical fundamentalists. In speaking to a meeting of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in 1996, Pope John Paul II admonished readers of Scripture: “It is important to set proper limits to the understanding of Scripture, excluding any unseasonable interpretations which would make it mean something which it is not intended to mean. In order to mark out the limits of their own proper fields, theologians and those working on the exegesis of the Scripture need to be well informed regarding the results of the latest scientific research.” Even the Vatican Observatory, an astronomical research institution funded by the Holy See, describes the history of the infamous Galileo affair by noting, “Galileo had already written several essays on the interpretation of the bible in which he essentially said that the bible was written to teach us how to go to heaven and not how the heavens go. In these documents he essentially anticipated by about 400 years what the Catholic Church would teach about the interpretation of the bible.”

Today, the pressing issue for science and Catholicism is not a theory about the past, but about the ecological present and future of the planet. Pope Benedict XVI is largely to thank for this. While popes and bishops have long been teaching about environmental responsibility, “the Green Pope” took a special interest in ecology, highlighting how “the world, far from originating out of chaos, resembles an ordered book; it is a cosmos. Notwithstanding elements of the irrational, chaotic and the destructive in the long processes of change in the cosmos, matter as such is ‘legible.’ It has an inbuilt ‘mathematics.’ The human mind therefore can engage not only in a ‘cosmography’ studying measurable phenomena but also in a ‘cosmology’ discerning the visible inner logic of the cosmos.”

The many ramifications of climate change—from droughts to sea level rise to the loss of biodiversity—are a powerful example of disrupting that order. In Benedict's 2009 encyclical Caritas in Veritate, a major section was devoted to the protection of the environment, rejecting the idea that nature is “a heap of scattered refuse” and suggesting it contains a “grammar” which teaches us “its wise use, not its reckless exploitation.” Such an order should be “normative for culture” and especially requires that “the economic and social costs of using up shared environmental resources are recognized with transparency and fully borne by those who incur them, not by other people or future generations.”

What science can tell us is that our current patterns do indeed constitute “reckless exploitation.” That’s the clear message of last month’s declaration from the Pontifical Academy of Sciences on “Climate Change and the Common Good.” The document has a lengthy review of climate science, pulling no punches in maintaining, “The technological prowess we have achieved during the last two centuries has brought us to a crossroads. ... Today, human activities, involving the unsustainable exploitation of fossil fuels and other forms of natural capital, are having a decisive and unmistakable impact on the planet.” The document insists that “only a radical change in our attitude towards Creation and towards our fellow humans, complemented by transformative technological innovations, could reverse the dangerous trends that have already been set into motion inadvertently.”