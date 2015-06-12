Bernie Sanders's Family-Friendly Agenda Crushes the Competition

One of the fundamental problems of modern capitalist economies is that they provide families the least amount of market income when they are at peak fertility. The average woman gives birth to her first child at age 26, which is just one year into what economists refer to as the prime working years (ages 25-54). This means that families of young children are at the bottom of the career ladder right at the time as they are saddled with $10,000 or more in annual child-related costs. In some states, day care alone can cost that much.

For a huge portion of the young parent population, these costs are simply unaffordable. According to my own calculations of the American Community Survey, 40 percent of children between the ages of zero and two have family incomes below $40,000 per year, and 20 percent have family incomes below $20,000 per year. These family incomes grow 30 to 60 percent by the time the child reaches 17, but that does nothing to help a family afford the sky-high costs of childcare and other child-related expenses when they are still young and relatively poor.

Just as we don’t expect families of children between the ages of five and 17 to be able to shell out the $12,500 per kid that it takes to care for and educate a child from kindergarten through the twelfth grade, we shouldn’t expect families of children between the ages of zero and four to be able to shell out a similar sum of money for daycare. Public child care benefits, whether provided through subsidized day care centers, directly to families, or through some hybrid of the two, are the only way to correct this income distribution problem.