Jeb Bush, Climate-Change Equivocator

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush has been unofficially campaigning for president for months, even years, but once he makes it official Monday he might break a few conservative hearts that pine for a GOP candidate who isn’t a climate change denier.

Long before he even launched his campaign, Bush managed to raise hopes that he will be one of the few reasonable Republican presidential aspirants on climate change. Those hopes haven’t panned out. So far, Bush has only sent mixed (and for environmentalists, mostly discouraging) signals that he intends to align more closely with the climate-change denying camp than with believers. “It’s not entirely clear he has both feet directly in either camp at the time,” said Andrew Moylan, executive director of R Street, a think tank with conservative solutions for climate change.

Last month in New Hampshire, Bush said, “The climate is changing.” But he went on to say, “For people to say the science is decided on this is just really arrogant, to be honest with you. It’s this intellectual arrogance that now you can't have a conversation about it, even.” In an earlier event in New Hampshire, Bush also rejected that the government can both address warming and grow the economy, saying he worried “about the hollowing out of our country, the hollowing out of our industrial core, the hollowing out of our ability to compete in an increasingly competitive world.” He’s been repeating a version of this at least since 2011, when he argued, “It is not unanimous among scientists that it is disproportionately manmade. What I get a little tired of on the left is this idea that somehow science has decided all this, so you can’t have a view.”

While a small number of Republicans truly believe that only God controls the climate, plenty of others only equivocate on the science in public for political expedience. Bush’s wide-ranging responses on climate suggest he falls in the latter camp.