Senator James Inhofe on Climate Change: "God Is Still Up There"

At a conference of climate-change deniers in Washington on Thursday, Oklahoma Senator James Inhofe showed his audience a slide of global temperature trends and said, “If you look, you’ll see God is still up there.”

For Inhofe, the chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, global warming is “the greatest hoax”—the title of an entire book he wrote on the subject. And nearly every year, he delivers the keynote address at the Heartland Institute’s annual International Conference on Climate Change, now in its tenth year.



“If you look at the Republican candidates, they’re all denying this stuff, with the exception of Lindsey Graham,” he assured the hundreds of attendees. “They’re all with the people in this room.”

He’s not wrong. But he also warned his audience that there might be some movement on climate politics within his party.