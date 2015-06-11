Senator James Inhofe on Climate Change: "God Is Still Up There"

“When they see how much money is there, and they see that the bureaucracy is on their side, they might be tempted to give them a vote,” he said. “This why you have this last guy with $175 million claiming to be a Republican, and all it takes is one or two or three of the senators to say maybe I’ll appease them.”

Inhofe called Faison “another Tom Steyer,” referring to the liberal billionaire who has replaced Al Gore as the right’s most hated Democratic environmentalist.



Despite Steyer and Faison’s infusion of money in climate politics, Inhofe and his allies are hardly the underdogs. Much of Washignton’s gridlock on climate change can be attributed to the fossil fuel industry’s vast influence in politics. It’s why many politicians on the right prefer to say, “I’m not a scientist,” and leave it at that.