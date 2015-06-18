Pope Francis Is Not the BFD on Climate That Everyone Thinks He Is

For many, the Pope’s message will not only propel the U.N. talks, but eclipse them. NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt said the encyclical “is probably going to have a bigger impact than the Paris negotiations,” explaining in an email that Francis's “value judgments will likely count for more in terms of moving people to act (whether that is at an individual, community, state or federal level).” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island told National Journal, “I think it will change the debate by lending a moral aspect to it, by bringing discussions into parishes and Catholic schools and universities and societies across the country.” Andrew Freedman, a climate reporter for Mashable, tweeted:

I think the scale of significant climate news now goes from 1 to Pope Francis. With UN negotiations at a 7. — afreedma

The Pope’s message is a game-changer, they argue, because he fills a key, missing role in the climate debate—the moral case for why people should care. And Francis acknowledges as much: “many efforts to seek concrete solutions to the environmental crisis have proved ineffective, not only because of powerful opposition but also because of a more general lack of interest. Obstructionist attitudes, even on the part of believers, can range from denial of the problem to indifference, nonchalant resignation or blind confidence in technical solutions. We require a new and universal solidarity.”

That the Vatican is throwing its weight behind the climate change movement is certainly exciting compared to the tedious deliberations of the U.N., which is collecting countries’ voluntary pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions after 2020. Though the conference doesn't begin until November 30, it's already likely that the world will fail to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius. So if the Pope can move public consciousness on the issue, the hopeful thinking goes, then politics and policy will eventually follow suit.