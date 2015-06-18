Pope Francis Is Not the BFD on Climate That Everyone Thinks He Is

That the Vatican is throwing its weight behind the climate change movement is certainly exciting compared to the tedious deliberations of the U.N., which is collecting countries’ voluntary pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions after 2020. Though the conference doesn't begin until November 30, it's already likely that the world will fail to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius. So if the Pope can move public consciousness on the issue, the hopeful thinking goes, then politics and policy will eventually follow suit.

The real test is whether Francis can convince conservative politicians of the reality, and urgency, of climate change. The reaction so far, at least in the United States, suggests he can't. John Boehner, Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, and Marco Rubio—all Catholic—have all dismissed Francis at some point.

Rubio has ignored the Pope on Cuba and Israel, arguing that “he’s not a political figure.” Ryan criticized his anti-poverty policy in 2013, saying, “The guy is from Argentina, they haven’t had real capitalism in Argentina.” And Bush has responded directly to the encyclical: “I hope I’m not going to get castigated for saying this by my priest back home, but I don’t get economic policy from my bishops or my cardinals or my pope.”

The implication is that Bush and company divine their policies from experts, not from religious figures. But if that were true, and Bush trusted economists’ advice on economic policy, he’d want a carbon tax for greenhouse gasses. The majority of economists, by the way, say that’s the best way to account for the externalities of pollution. Or if Bush were relying on expert opinion for his scientific policy, he would openly admit that expert science opinion says climate change is real and caused by humans. Bush has other interests in mind when he equivocates on climate change and when he dismisses policies like a carbon tax (he may be thinking of $7,500 per-person fly-fishing retreat he took with coal executives in May). There is no sign any of these politicians intend to listen to the Pope’s expert opinion on morality, either.

The United States is home to one of the world’s largest populations of Catholics, who are just as unlikely to be moved by the Pope’s argument. A recent Pew poll shows that over two-thirds of American Catholics view global warming as real, but only half attribute it to humans or as a serious problem. Pew notes the divide among Catholics falls along predictable partisan lines, which is another hint that it will take more than the Pope’s words to break this division. What it likely takes is leaders within the Republican party to speak out on climate change, but most of these leaders already align with climate change deniers.