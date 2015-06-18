Democrats Are Fed Up with the SEC’s Weak Financial Crimefighting

The former head of enforcement to the SEC, Robert Khuzami, and more recently Mary Jo White’s chief counsel Robert Rice, are Deutsche Bank alumni. The current general counsel at Deutsche Bank, Richard Walker, is another former SEC chief of enforcement. The incestuous relationship between this leading Wall Street regulator and the industry it regulates has been a longtime concern, and White has displayed a clear continuity with that trend.

Warren, who supported White’s confirmation and wrote her letter in a tone expressing regret, highlighted the waiver issue, along with three others: the five-year delay to a rule forcing corporations to disclose the ratio between the pay of their CEO and their median worker; allowing securities law violators to “neither admit nor deny” their guilt; and White’s frequent recusals from agency decisions, creating gridlock on rules and enforcement, because of her prior employment and her husband’s continuing career defending Wall Street firms in legal cases.

But many other lines of attack have been added in the last few weeks. Public Citizen accused the SEC of non-compliance with sunshine laws for not holding open meetings to grant waivers for banks who pleaded guilty to manipulating foreign exchange rates. The waivers were granted on May 20, the same day the banks applied for them. The AFL-CIO has sought information about the hiring of Andrew “Buddy” Donahue, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, as SEC chief of staff, one of several White aides hired after stints on Wall Street. The labor federation wants to know if Donahue received a “golden parachute” from Goldman Sachs for entering government service, a persistent issue they have condemned for years. The SEC has failed to even respond to the AFL-CIO’s entreaties. Three former SEC commissioners, including former Republican and Democratic chairs, urged that White finally advance a rule requiring public corporations to disclose their political spending, something the agency has dragged its feet on since 2011. “The Commission’s inaction is inexplicable,” the ex-commissioners write.

This week’s report from the progressive organization Rootstrikers could be the most damaging. It focuses on White’s corporate lawyer background, and how it permeates her worldview on financial crimefighting. “White has in fact led the SEC exactly as one might expect she would based on her career,” the report concludes, tracking her influential advocacy for Wall Street clients at the Debevoise & Plimpton law firm. Rootstrikers dug up quotes from White about how “prosecutors should moderate” their enforcement actions and guard against a “feeding frenzy,” and they claim she has held to these beliefs with her weak actions at the SEC. (White defended her record in reaction to the Warren letter, and the SEC declined to comment on the Rootstrikers report in remarks to Bloomberg News.)

A secondary reason for the intense scrutiny is that Luis Aguilar is stepping down as a commissioner along with Republican Daniel Gallagher, requiring the Obama administration to nominate replacements. Rootstrikers released a companion petition demanding “No More Mary Jo’s,” and 15 organizations representing most of the financial reform space have also appealed to President Obama to nominate to nominate someone more in the mold of Kara Stein, and not another status quo actor with a Wall Street background who shares White’s timidity. “We need a dramatic change in approach as compared to the pre-crisis SEC,” the letter reads.