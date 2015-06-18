Gun Laws Won't End Mass Shootings. They Will Reduce Gun Homicides.

Mass shootings tend to attract the most attention, including from the president. Since 2007, the U.S. has experienced six of its 12 deadliest mass shootings, and Obama has delivered remarks on at least seven major shootings while in office, per a count from Vox. An FBI study of “active shootings” (incidents where individuals target populated areas) between 2000 and 2013 found they are on the rise, from 6.4 incidents annually in the first half of the decade to 16.4 incidents in the last seven years.

Nonetheless, Obama's implication that mass shootings are at the heart of the nation’s gun violence misses the bigger problem. The same FBI study finds these shootings resulted in 486 people dead and 557 wounded since 2000. The people who die from everyday violence are the ones we hear less about, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 11,000 people died from gun-related homicides in 2013. It says accidental gun injuries accounted for 505 deaths.

Framing gun control around mass shootings generally feeds into pro-gun activists’ argument, which is that no law can keep a gun out of the hands of someone who’s determined to kill. “What kind of person goes in a church and shoots nine people? There’s a sickness in our country,” Kentucky senator and presidential candidate Rand Paul said Thursday. “There’s something terribly wrong, but it isn’t going to be fixed by your government.” Paul inadvertently showed why the best case for gun control isn’t mass shootings, but everyday violence. While there’s little research on gun laws preventing mass shootings, there’s a wealth of it that shows how they reduce gun violence, overall.