Clementa Pinckney's Political Ministry: "Righteous Indignation in the Face of Injustices"

“He said, ‘I won’t believe until I see the nails. I won’t believe until I can put my hand in your side.’ And it was only when he was able to do that, he said, ‘I believe—my Lord and my God,’” Pinckney said in his resonant basso profundo. He compared Thomas’s story to those who refused to believe what had happened to Scott until they saw the video. “What if Mr. Santiago was not there to record? I’m sure that many of us would still say, like Thomas, ‘We don’t believe,’” he concluded.

Davis, a Republican, believes that Pinckney’s words resonated deeply with his colleagues and helped the body-camera bill cross the finish line. “It’s hard to assail for someone who’s speaking from the heart, speaking with passion and conviction… to reassure people, calm people, and also urge them to action,” said Davis. A week before his death, Governor Nikki Haley signed the bill into law, with Pinckney and other legislators by her side. On Thursday morning, in his memory, his colleagues played a video of the same speech on the Senate floor and draped a black cloth over his desk.

“He was the conscience of the General Assembly,” says State Representative Bill Clyburn, who met Pinckney when he was 18 or 19 years old and had just become an ordained minister. Like many, Clyburn remembers Pinckney best for the oratorical skills that he deployed behind the pulpit and on the floor of the statehouse. “When he went to the mic, people would listen to him—he would never come close to saying something ugly, or calling somebody a liar,” says Clyburn. “He would put on emphasis on his words—and you knew he meant it.”

Pinckney’s political conscience was not only an integral part of his own faith, but also legacy of the church he led in Charleston. Denmark Vesey, the co-founder of Emanuel A.M.E. Church, was executed after plotting a slave revolt in 1822, and the church became a historic symbol of abolition, black resistance, and civil rights. Pinckney embraced that legacy as well. “Our church was founded on social policy. We have always been vocal about social equality since the 1700s. I come from that tradition,” he told the Post and Courier in 2001.



It’s the same tradition of social justice that animated black churches to come to the forefront of the Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson and beyond. “We pastors have a two-fold role: priestly and prophetic. On the priestly side, our job is comfort the afflicted. On the prophetic side, our job is to afflict the comfortable,” Rev. Raphael Warnock told NPR in 2014. And for Pinckney, that tradition was personal as well. “I come from a long line of preacher/politicians, men who believed in social change,” Pinckney told the Post and Courier. The story continued: