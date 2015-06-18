Clementa Pinckney's Political Ministry: "Righteous Indignation in the Face of Injustices"

Since he was first elected in 1997 at the age of 23—the youngest African-American to serve in the statehouse—Pinckney was part of a long Christian tradition of prophetic witness that put social justice and progressive change at the heart of his ministry. “There many people who say, why would you as a preacher, why would you as a pastor be involved in public life? Our calling is not just within the walls of the congregation, but we are part of the life and the community in which our congregation resides,” Pinckney said in 2013. As State Representative Carl Anderson, who is a pastor at another AME Church, told me: “We were serving—serving people in the public, and people in the church.”

In the final weeks of his life, Pinckney focused on passing a bill requiring all South Carolina police officers to wear body cameras after Walter Scott’s death. And he rallied his colleagues to act by invoking a passage from the Bible. It was the day before Easter when Scott, an unarmed African-American man, was fatally shot in the back by a police officer in Charleston. On the Senate floor, Pinckney recalled the passage that described how Jesus had appeared before his disciples, but Thomas, who wasn’t there, refused to believe that he had been resurrected on Easter.

“He said, ‘I won’t believe until I see the nails. I won’t believe until I can put my hand in your side.’ And it was only when he was able to do that, he said, ‘I believe—my Lord and my God,’” Pinckney said in his resonant basso profundo. He compared Thomas’s story to those who refused to believe what had happened to Scott until they saw the video. “What if Mr. Santiago was not there to record? I’m sure that many of us would still say, like Thomas, ‘We don’t believe,’” he concluded.