Jeb Bush Has a Point: He Shouldn't Get His Climate Policy from Religion

In the days surrounding the release of Pope Francis's encyclical on the environment, a number of Republicans have told the Catholic Church to back down from the climate change debate. Jeb Bush, for instance, said "religion ought to be about making us better as people and less about things [that] end up getting into the political realm."

"I hope I’m not going to get castigated for saying this by my priest back home," added Bush, a Catholic, "but I don’t get economic policy from my bishops or my cardinals or my pope."

Cardinal Peter Turkson, a Vatican adviser who co-wrote the encyclical, implictly rebuked them during Thursday's presentation of the encyclical, saying, “Their decision not to listen to the pope is based on the fact they think the pope is talking about something the pope is not an expert in. We talk about these subject matters not because we are experts on those matters, we talk about them because they concern the impact on our lives.”

Turkson was not only countering the climate-denier criticism of Francis, but referencing the excuse Republicans often give for avoiding the climate debate: that they aren’t scientists.