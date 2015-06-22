Every American Golf Course Should Look Like This Year's U.S. Open

When the world’s most famous golfers met at the U.S. Open last week, no name garnered as much attention as the course itself: Chambers Bay, a Scottish-style links course whose rugged, rust-colored greens had players throwing hissy fits on social media.

Ian Poulter posted a ground-level view of the gnarled grass on Instagram and wrote that it was “simply the worst most disgraceful surface I have ever seen on any tour in all the years I have played.” Henrik Stenson’s said that playing at Chambers Bay was like “putting on broccoli”; world No. 1 Rory McIlroy corrected him, “I don’t think they’re as green as broccoli. I think they’re more like cauliflower.”

I think a championship of the caliber of @usopengolf deserves better quality green surfaces that we have this week but maybe I'm wrong! — thesergiogarcia

But the quality of the greens at the course near Tacoma, Washington, is not the result of neglect or ineptitude—and the USGA's decision to hold the U.S. Open there is part of an effort to make golf in America more environmentally sustainable.