So as Evans watched CNN and witnessed the destruction of his hometown, he felt a sinking dread. “I was certain my mother was dead,” he said. Evans knew the way of things in Gulfport, the South, and, in truth, the rest of the country: Help was going to start with the white neighborhoods, rich first and then poor; and there was no saying when, or if, it would reach Turkey Creek, Turnkey, Old North Gulfport, West Gulfport, Moss Point, East Biloxi, Gaston Point, or any of the African-American neighborhoods in the five linked cities of the Gulf Coast. The same held for the Vietnamese community in Biloxi’s Point Cadet, or any place where the impoverished and people of color—often one and the same—lived. Evans jumped in a car and drove south as fast as he could.

American civil rights activism and the environmental movement established their first links in Warren County, North Carolina, in 1982. The state had selected a small, predominantly African-American community for the site of a toxic waste landfill. Local residents resisted the state’s decision, arguing they had been targeted for the dump because of their race. The NAACP organized a blockade of the first toxic shipments to the site; protesters were arrested, including civil rights activists and leaders such as Benjamin Chavis, from the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice. The protesters failed to dissuade the state from forcing the landfill on Warren County, but Chavis, who would eleven years later become the youngest president of the NAACP, emerged with a new insight about the environment and racism, which he now viewed as no different than the older conjoined challenges of integration and equality before the law. He coined a new term, “environmental justice,” which he defined as resistance to the “deliberate targeting of ethnic and minority communities for exposure to toxic and hazardous waste sites and facilities, coupled with the systematic exclusion of racial minorities in environmental policy making, enforcement, and remediation.”

In 1983, the General Accounting Office published an early report detailing the alarming number of hazardous waste sites located in African-American neighborhoods. In 1987, Chavis’s United Church of Christ issued its own report, Toxic Wastes and Race, an investigation that revealed, among other statistics, that three out of every five African Americans and Hispanics lived in a community abutting a toxic site or facility. Then, in 1990, Robert Bullard, a sociologist and civil rights activist, published Dumping in Dixie: Race, Class, and Environmental Quality, a study of how the lessons of the civil rights movement could be used to empower African-American communities waging environmental justice campaigns. He called on leaders to “infuse egalitarian principles into the larger environmental movement.” In 1994, President Bill Clinton issued Executive Order 12898, known as the Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations. It directed all government agencies to consider environmental justice in their decisions, to create an environmental justice plan, and to bolster the existing environmental justice office within the EPA.