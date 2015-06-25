The Supreme Court Just Saved Affordable Healthcare for Millions of Americans

"This was a good day for America."

That was President Barack Obama's closing remark during a press conference on the White House lawn Thursday morning after the Supreme Court upheld a crucial part of the Affordable Care Act. Over the objections of justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the high court ruled 6-3 to allow health-insurance subsidies in states with federally facilitiated exchanges, thus preserving coverage for millions of Americans who have signed up since the ACA went into effect in 2014.

More than 16 million Americans gained health insurance since Obamacare went into effect, and the rate of uninsured Americans is at its lowest level since Gallup began tracking those figues.