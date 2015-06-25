Game Over, Obamacare Haters

Chief Justice John Roberts’s lone substantive interjection during oral arguments in King v. Burwell hinted at a fox-like deviousness. Perhaps the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies should survive in all states, but perhaps, too, the law is ambiguous enough that a future Republican president could discontinue those subsidies in states that didn’t establish exchanges.

Keep the dream of hobbling Obamacare alive, but also leave it in the realm of politics.

But Roberts did something different, and deeply unexpected, instead. He wrote an opinion, preserving all subsidies, that marks the end of the line for Obamacare’s most zealous challengers. Before Thursday morning, most close Court watchers believed there were about five plausible outcomes in King. Roberts sidestepped all of them.

Instead, he authored an opinion, joined by the Court’s four liberals, and conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, that leaves the law’s challengers with the measliest of consolation prizes: He allowed that they, in all their certitude of hindsight, weren’t completely insane. They put forth a plausible-seeming construction of the statute, but one that’s ultimately impermissible, in part because their supporting theory—that Congress intended to use the law's subsidies as a weapon against states—is completely risible. The King v. Burwell story ends today.