Game Over, Obamacare Haters

“‘In extraordinary cases, however, there may be reason to hesitate before concluding that Congress has intended such an implicit delegation,’” the opinion reads. “This is one of those cases. The tax credits are among the Act’s key reforms, involving billions of dollars in spending each year and affecting the price of health insurance for millions of people. Whether those credits are available on Federal Exchanges is thus a question of deep 'economic and political significance' that is central to this statutory scheme; had Congress wished to assign that question to an agency, it surely would have done so expressly.”

The ruling thus combines a standard textualist mode of interpretation—a view to the statute’s full context to determine the meaning of isolated provisions—with a common sense analysis of the law’s structure into a mode of interpretation you might call heurism. Congress wrote a law that authorizes subsidies everywhere both because the law says so, but also because Congress obviously didn’t write a law that with the capacity to self-destruct.

That the Affordable Care Act survived this challenge isn’t a surprise. After oral arguments in March, some of its most confident detractors walked away assuming that the Court would uphold the subsidies. But it was widely suspected that the opinion would expose a new thread for conservatives to pull. According deference to the Obama administration would allow a Republican president to revisit the issue and void the subsidies unilaterally. On another reading, the Court could have determined that the challengers interpretation of the ACA confronted states in such an onerous decision that it amounted to unconstitutional coercion, and thus invited new challenges to different laws that empower the federal government to apply pressure to states.