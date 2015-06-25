The Supreme Court Doesn't Think Racism's Over After All

Kennedy’s opinion is also a lesson in what structural racism is, how it’s changed, and why it matters. It doesn’t need hateful speech or symbols to thrive; instead, structural racism has managed to persist because it remains embedded in the foundation of larger institutions, conventions, and practices, and over time, its more explicitly racist history and origins have been largely subsumed. As Kennedy explains, “De jure residential segregation by race was declared unconstitutional almost a century ago, Buchanan v. Warley, 245 U. S. 60 (1917), but its vestiges remain today, intertwined with the country’s economic and social life.” He goes onto explain how cases of modern-day housing segregation “can be traced to conditions that arose in the mid 20th century,” including redlining and racist housing covenants.

Modern-day forms of discrimination are often less explicitly racist, and it’s partly because they don’t need to be. Decades of housing segregation have helped create deep pockets of urban poverty and other economic disparities, providing additional proxies for racial discrimination. As Kennedy points out, “if a real-estate appraiser took into account a neighborhood’s schools, one could not say the appraiser acted because of race.”

But Kennedy concludes that doesn’t mean that housing practices should escape legal scrutiny if they have needlessly discriminatory outcomes. Good schools in fact, were among the criteria that Texas used to decide where to offer tax credits for low-income housing developments—and criteria that helped keep them out of whiter, more affluent suburban areas, according to TCP’s challenge. Kennedy argues that such legal challenges can also help reveal deeper, more covert forms of discrimination embedded in institutions, policies, and practices—the kind of structural racism that is not obviously discriminatory on its face:

Recognition of disparate impact liability under the FHA also plays a role in uncovering discriminatory intent: It permits plaintiffs to counteract unconscious prejudices and disguised animus that escape easy classification as disparate treatment. In this way disparate-impact liability may prevent segregated housing patterns that might otherwise result from covert and illicit stereotyping.

Kennedy believes that such claims are particularly important because of racial segregation continues to persist and divide our society, even though explicit, Jim Crow-style racism has become less legally and socially permissible. “Much progress remains to be made in our Nation’s continuing struggle against racial isolation,” he writes, pointing to discriminatory zoning ordinances and other housing practices that disparate impact claims have challenged. There are major implications for the financial industry as well: In the run-up to the housing crisis, black and Hispanic borrowers were disproportionately targeted by lenders for high-risk, subprime mortgages, and disparate impact claims forced banks to make record settlements with these victims.

Kennedy’s opinion reflects an expansive understanding of discrimination that recognizes how policies can perpetuate and exacerbate racism, whether or not the people behind them intended to be racist. It also pushes back against the Court's recent efforts to cast racial discrimination as a thing of the past. In the Court's 2013 decision knocking down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act—which Kennedy joined—Chief Justice John Roberts wrote “things have changed dramatically” since the 1960s in terms of barriers to voting. Roberts joined the dissent in the Fair Housing case, and the Court's conservative justices again tried to define racism down.