The Supreme Court Doesn't Think Racism's Over After All

Kennedy’s opinion reflects an expansive understanding of discrimination that recognizes how policies can perpetuate and exacerbate racism, whether or not the people behind them intended to be racist. It also pushes back against the Court's recent efforts to cast racial discrimination as a thing of the past. In the Court's 2013 decision knocking down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act—which Kennedy joined—Chief Justice John Roberts wrote “things have changed dramatically” since the 1960s in terms of barriers to voting. Roberts joined the dissent in the Fair Housing case, and the Court's conservative justices again tried to define racism down.

In his dissent, Justice Samuel Alito argued that the FHA only intended to outlaw intentional racism, comparing the statute to hate crimes. “Hate crimes require bad intent—indeed, that is the whole point of these laws,” Alito said. In another dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas went even farther, insisting that many racial disparities are inevitable—sometimes even desirable—facet of human nature. “The absence of racial disparities in multi-ethnic societies has been the exception, not the rule,” Thomas wrote. He argued, moreover, that “racial imbalances do not always disfavor minorities,” citing the success of Jews in Poland and the dominance of black NBA players, among others. (Given the ultimate fate of Polish Jews during World War II, it was perhaps not the most apt example.)

According to Thomas, when there are negative outcomes associated with racial disparities, we should not be so quick to blame institutions for producing them. “[D]isparate-impact proponents doggedly assume that a given racial disparity at an institution is a product of that institution rather than a reflection of disparities that exist outside of it,” he wrote. This is Thomas essentially giving a free pass to institutions that may needlessly perpetuate discrimination, and whose actions are shaped by human hands rather than nameless outside forces.