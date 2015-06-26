Gay Marriage and the GOP Sigh of Relief

When the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a right to marriage equality for all on Friday, there was an unexpected undertone to many of the official Republican reactions: relief. They didn’t echo Justice Antonin Scalia’s enraged dissent, which was dripping with contempt for his colleagues (“Today’s decree says that my Ruler, and the Ruler of 320 million Americans coast-to-coast, is a majority of the nine lawyers on the Supreme Court"). Plenty of social conservatives were apocalyptic, especially given the court’s Obamacare decision the day before (Rush Limbaugh despaired "a culture that is under assault and deteriorating rapidly"). But many Republicans quickly moved on to more defensible territory—that if gay marriage is going to be legal, religious conservatives should be shielded from participating in it.

The most striking example came from one of the most far right candidates in the Republican presidential primary, Ben Carson, who said in March that sex in prisons proves being gay is a choice and then, after a huge backlash, said he wouldn’t talk about gay rights anymore. On Friday, Carson’s official statement was mild:

While I strongly disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision, their ruling is now the law of the land. I call on Congress to make sure deeply held religious views are respected and protected. The government must never force Christians to violate their religious beliefs. I support same sex civil unions but to me, and millions like me, marriage is a religious service not a government form.

At the opposite end of the GOP presidential spectrum, Jeb Bush, seen as the moderate establishment candidate, said basically the same thing as Carson. He believes in “traditional marriage” but also that we should “love our neighbor and respect others, including those making lifetime commitments.” Bush concluded, “It is now crucial that as a country we protect religious freedom and the right of conscience and also not discriminate.” The New Republic's Madison Johnson rightly notes that the GOP presidential field didn’t praise the decision. But many pivoted like Jeb and Carson. Marco Rubio said, "While I disagree with this decision, we live in a republic and must abide by the law. ... The next president and all in public office must strive to protect the First Amendment rights of religious institutions and millions of Americans whose faiths hold a traditional view of marriage." Lindsey Graham said he is “committing myself to ensuring the protection of religious liberties of all Americans.” Carly Fiorina said “all of our effort should be focused on protecting the religious liberties and freedom of conscience for those Americans that profoundly disagree with today's decision.”

All of this makes sense—the swift movement of Americans toward supporting gay marriage has been clear for years. But that doesn't make it any easier for conservatives who were expecting more of a fight. Erick Erickson, talk radio host and RedState editor, writes, "There were a number of conservatives, particularly evangelicals, who had somehow convinced themselves this day would never come."