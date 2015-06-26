Gay Couples Can Marry Now, But They Can Still Be Fired for Being Gay

The Supreme Court's ruling Friday that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry is undoubtedly a historic victory for the LGBT rights movement. But marriage equality is not the same as full equality. As Adam Talbot of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) puts it: “[Gays] can get married at 10, post those photos on Facebook, their boss can fire them at noon on the basis of their sexual orientation, and at 2 PM, their landlord can evict them.”

That, most likely, is the movement's next big fight: Most states don't prohibit workplace and housing discrimination against LGBT people.

Securing non-discrimination protections has always been a priority, of course. “The fight for marriage has been a tremendous one," said Gabriel Balu, executive director of the Family Equality Council. "It's had its ups and downs and it's taken a lot of energy and a lot of work, but all along the way, marriage has not been the only issue.” But now that the marriage equality battle has been won, LGBT rights organizations can reallocate resources for other battles. “Making progress in one area of our fight, like passing marriage equality, puts pressure to make sure LGBTQ people have nondiscrimination protection," said Talbot, HRC's deputy communications director. "The interactivity of these issues leads to support for equality across the board.”

There a few ways the movement can—and plans to—“move from a patchwork to full comprehensive protections nationwide,” said Rea Carey, executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force. Many states and municipalities are already crafting their own nondiscrimination legislation. The “Utah compromise” in March, for example, serves as a model for how conservative states can enact equal protection laws that make the majority of its constituents happy. But waiting for local and state-level governments to take action can be slow and disappointing; many states aren’t even close to prioritizing equal protections for LGBT people—and some are actively trying to curtail those rights. “The situation now is you may have your home in one town and drive to another town for work and lose those protections,” Carey said.