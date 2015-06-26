The LGBT Movement's Supreme Court Hero: Anthony Kennedy

There was little mystery about who would be writing today's SCOTUS decision on marriage: As he's done for almost all decisions involving LGBT rights during his tenure, Justice Anthony Kennedy once again took up his pen to write the majority opinion in a 5-4 ruling that went as far as the court possibly could in defending the rights of same-sex couples.

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family,” Kennedy writes in the closing paragraph of the court's opinion. “As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”

Make no mistake, this is Kennedy's decision. While he chose, in 2013's United States v. Windsor, to argue against DOMA on federalism grounds, it was his language regarding the dignity of same-sex couples and the potential harm inflicted on the children of these couples that led judges across the country to strike down gay-marriage bans, arguing that the Windsor ruling effectively made these bans unconstitutional. The domino effect continued until only 14 states remained without equal marriage rights. Public opinion shifted swiftly from a minority position to 60 percent or more now in favor in most polls. The court rarely wants to get ahead of public opinion. Still, it's hard not to interpret Kennedy's language in the earlier Windsor ruling as deliberate, designed to influence lower courts toward rulings which would create the environment where SCOTUS could comfortably rule in favor of marriage without seeming to be ahead of the curve.

Following Thursday's rulings on Obamacare and housing discrimination, this decision seems to confirm a leftward tilt in the Roberts Court that is leaving conservatives fuming and full of conspiracy theories. But if those decisions came as somewhat of a surprise, this one seems to have been foreshadowed since October, when the Court refused to hear appeals arguments by five states where same-sex marriage was allowed. It was unlikely that the court would effectively allow marriage in those states (and by default several others), only to later strike down marriage on the federal level.