The LGBT Movement's Supreme Court Hero: Anthony Kennedy

Partners for more than twenty years, Obergefell and Arthur had flown to Maryland to get married once they found out that Arthur, long suffering from ALS, had only a few months left to live. Family members and friends donated the $13,000 to pay for the medical flight to have the ceremony performed in a state where marriage is legal. These kinds of burdensome trips will soon no longer be necessary—which doesn't mean conservatives have necessarily given up on the issue completely. On Thursday, Texas AG Ken Paxton told county clerks in his state to wait for “direction and clarity” from his office before issuing any same-sex marriage licenses. We have seen this before, notably in Alabama a few months ago, and will likely see it in Louisiana soon as well, as Governor Bobby Jindal, a presidential candidate, tries to bolster his conservative cred among Evangelicals.

Still, reaction among mainstream Republicans has been mostly muted so far. Most presidential hopefuls and governors have issued standard-issue remarks about how they support "traditional marriage." Scott Walker and Mike Huckabee will try, and fail, to goad the others into calls for a constitutional amendment and promises to protect religious liberty, i.e., the right of “dissenting” people of faith to deny services to same-sex couples. But all in all, I'm sure the Republicans will be glad that SCOTUS has taken them off the hook on this issue, much as the court has done in its health care ruling. Outside of select Republican primaries, rallying against same-sex marriage doesn't win you votes any more.

But the seeming inevitability of this ruling doesn't make it any less historic. Next weekend in Philadelphia, the LGBT rights movement will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Annual Reminder” marches for equality that began in that city in 1965, at the time the largest demonstrations for gay and lesbian equality in the world, preceding the Stonewall Riots by four years. Fifty years doesn't seem like a long time, cosmically speaking, but it's an important reminder, whenever people speak about the “lightning speed” at which gays and lesbians have been securing rights in the U.S., that the movement didn't begin a few years ago. That the 1980s and '90s brought an AIDS epidemic that ravaged the community and was largely ignored by the federal government. That in 2004, dozens of states passed same-sex marriage bans. Since then, the LGBT community gathered and regrouped, after tragedy and setback, and continued to push for its rights and dignity. The eloquence of Kennedy's final paragraph shows that these struggles were not in vain.