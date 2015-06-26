Why Conservatives Should Praise God for the Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Decision

The range of Republican opinion on the Supreme Court’s declaration of a constitutional right to same-sex marriage extends from Mike Huckabee, who wants a constitutional amendment to undo this “judicial tyranny,” to Lindsey Graham, another presidential candidate, who respects the Court’s decision but remains a “proud defender of traditional marriage” and will commit himself to “the protection of religious liberties of all Americans.”

I suspect that conservatives will migrate toward Graham’s view over time—that the same-sex marriage issue will fade into the background of the country’s political dialogue—but that they will be somewhat slower to forgive the Supreme Court itself. When one of its own justices, conservative icon Antonin Scalia, dissents “to call attention to the Court’s threat to American democracy,” it’s a fair bet that the right will harbor bitterness toward the Court over this for some time.

They should be extremely grateful instead.

Ending the same-sex marriage debate is the biggest favor the Court has done for the American right in decades. This issue is a year or two away from being poison to the Republican Party, and thus to the broader political aims of the conservative movement. Unlike just about any other issue position, opposition to same sex marriage has become a heuristic younger people use to determine that a politician isn’t worth listening to. Absent this ruling, the party's base was going to trap them there forever.