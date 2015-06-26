Why Conservatives Should Praise God for the Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Decision

The range of Republican opinion on the Supreme Court’s declaration of a constitutional right to same-sex marriage extends from Mike Huckabee, who wants a constitutional amendment to undo this “judicial tyranny,” to Lindsey Graham, another presidential candidate, who respects the Court’s decision but remains a “proud defender of traditional marriage” and will commit himself to “the protection of religious liberties of all Americans.”

I suspect that conservatives will migrate toward Graham’s view over time—that the same-sex marriage issue will fade into the background of the country’s political dialogue—but that they will be somewhat slower to forgive the Supreme Court itself. When one of its own justices, conservative icon Antonin Scalia, dissents “to call attention to the Court’s threat to American democracy,” it’s a fair bet that the right will harbor bitterness toward the Court over this for some time.