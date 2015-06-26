Condemned to Loneliness by the Supreme Court

“Marriage responds to the universal fear that a lonely person might call out only to find no one there,” Kennedy wrote, “It offers the hope of companionship and understanding and assurance that while both still live there will be someone to care for the other.” That’s a sweet idea in the context of the plaintiffs in the case before the Court, gay men and women who want nothing more than to be legally bound together. But on its own? That sentence is kind of terrifying, conjuring sad hopeless people with nowhere to go and no one to turn to. Marriage may, as Kennedy tells, be “transcendent.” But it’s not the only form of companionship possible, and it’s not a cure-all for loneliness either. (Perhaps someone should send him a copy of Kate Bollick’s Spinster, or, even better, Vivian Gornick’s Odd Woman and the City, recent memoirs that give life to the idea that married is the only way to be.)

We’re all going to die alone, married or not. And in the meantime, we have friends and family and cats and Netflix, and for some of us, spouses too. No, gay marriage won’t be ruining anyone’s heterosexual marriage, whatever some ultra-conservative activists might want you to believe. But reading Kennedy’s decision this morning made me a little bit worried that dignified single-hood might not survive unscathed.