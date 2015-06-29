Reverend Obama's Historic Sermon

Obama believes that we prove ourselves worthy of God’s benevolence through the choices and changes that we make, and that the most urgent changes happen through the hard slog of policy reform. Obama himself bristled at the triumph of words over action. “Every time something like this happens, somebody says, ‘We have to have a conversation about race.’ We talk a lot about race. There’s no shortcut. We don’t need more talk,” Obama said.

The president’s eulogy, of course, was a continuation of that conversation about race. But it was also more than simply rhetoric: It continued the late Reverend’s own work in bridging words and action through his faith, in the tradition of prophetic witness. As a state senator and a pastor, Pinckney saw little difference between the church pulpit and the bully pulpit.

“Clem was often asked why he chose to be a pastor and a public servant,” Obama said during Pinckney’s eulogy. “But the person who asked probably didn’t know the history of AME Church.” Pinckney continued the long history of black civil rights leaders who've come out of the church, including not only Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., but also Denmark Vesey, the co-founder of Emanuel AME Church, who was executed after planning a slave revolt in 1822.

As a lawmaker, Pinckney also dealt with the gritty process of passing legislation. Weeks before his death, he gave a speech on the statehouse floor recalling the story of Thomas in the New Testament. His colleagues credited that speech for helping to galvanize support for the passage of body-camera legislation that he helped sign into law just a week before he was killed.

“It would be a betrayal of everything Reverend Pinckney stood for, if we allowed ourselves to slip into a comfortable silence again, once the eulogies have been delivered once the TV cameras have moved on, to go back to business as usual,” Obama said. “That’s what we so often do, to avoid uncomfortable truths about the prejudices that still infect our society, to settle for symbolic gestures without following up with the hard work of more lasting change.”

The oratorical power of Obama’s speech led many to speculate about his potential post-presidential role in politics and policymaking. But it’s also difficult to see many other political figures on the left taking his lead. Democrats generally are less likely to be religiously affiliated than their Republican counterparts, and the millenial generation even less so. As Buzzfeed’s Joel Anderson explains, Pinckney himself was an outlier for embracing “faith-based, left-wing politics” at a time when many black politicians are “post-partisan technocrats.” That includes Obama himself: For much of his time in office, it’s been Professor Obama—not the Reverend President.

But inspiration has to come from somewhere, especially since the path to change necessarily runs through our decidedly non-transcendent politics. Obama’s eulogy came at the end of an extraordinary week of Supreme Court decisions that ushered in sweeping political progress: Same-sex marriage is the law of the land, and Obamacare is here to stay. But those victories were only possible because of the gay rights movement’s political success in changing state laws across the country, and Democrats’ political success in sweeping control of Congress as well as the White House.

Just a week earlier, in a very different set of remarks, Obama openly admitted that the political consensus to reform gun control simply doesn’t exist right now. “[T]he politics in this town foreclose a lot of those avenues right now. But it would be wrong for us not to acknowledge it,” he said. The press immediately piled on to lament Obama’s “surrender” on gun control in a moment of apparent resignation. But failing to acknowledge those political obstacles to fighting injustice is tantamount to pretending them don’t exist. And we will need leaders, movements, and advocates who are able to consolidate enough political power to break through those political barriers, which continue to fuel resignation, cynicism, and political disengagement—a kind of spiritual disillusionment.

“We have a lot of fancy forums and galas and town hall meetings, and this meeting and that meeting, where we talk, we talk, we talk. Meanwhile, our young people aren’t connected,” said Munir Bahar, a 34-year-old community activist, told me at a forum on poverty in Baltimore last week, frustrated by the lack of action in the wake of Freddie Gray's death.

A call for social change that fails to seek the political tools to enact them will just be more talk, no matter how divinely inspired the rhetoric. And it means convincing more Americans that sweeping change isn’t always damned to fail.