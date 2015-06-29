Reverend Obama's Historic Sermon

But Obama’s speech also delivered a broad sense of awe and the promise of transcendence that lay at the heart of his original political vision while running for office, and that has drained out of our politics since then. In his breakout 2004 speech at the Democratic National Convention, Obama played up the communitarian ethics of Christianity (“I am my brother’s keeper, I am my sister’s keeper”) and religious Democrats (“We worship an awesome God in the blue states, and we don't like federal agents poking around our libraries in the red states”). The title of his second memoir, The Audacity of Hope, came from a sermon given by his former pastor, Reverend Jeremiah Wright.

During election season, Obama's spiritual side was only one part of his broader appeal and, for many Democrats, easy to overlook, particularly after the controversy surrounding Rev. Wright made it a less politically friendly topic. On Friday, however, it wasn’t Candidate Obama’s promise of political transcendence—uniting red states and blue states, liberal America and conservative America—but Reverend Obama’s promise of moral absolution as Christianity sees us: as flawed humans who’ve been blessed without earning it, and people who should express that gratitude through just acts. That’s been the great source of strength for a black church like Emanuel AME that has sustained a community that has been subjected to such deep suffering. And Obama is trying to be the bearer of hope once again by channeling that spiritual tradition into policy action.

In his speech, he expanded his call to action to the broader forms of institutional racism that have exacerbated economic injustice and inequality—the causes at the heart of Christian liberation theology, whose proponents have sought to uplift the poor across the globe. Obama drew particular attention to the ways that racial discrimination can seep into hiring practices, which has been a major focus of his administration’s Equal Opportunity Employment Commission. “Maybe we now realize the way a racial bias can infect us even when we don’t realize it so that we’re guarding against not just racial slurs but we’re also guarding against the subtle impulse to call Johnny back for a job interview but not Jamal,” he explained.